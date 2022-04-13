Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    489   CNE100000312

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(489)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/13 01:32:42 am EDT
5.690 HKD   +0.35%
01:18aStellantis reshuffles Chinese financing business in deal with Dongfeng
RE
12:30aSunwoda to Raise New Funds for EV Battery Unit at $3 Billion Valuation; Shares Fall 3%
MT
04/12Dongfeng to Take Full Ownership of Auto Loan Joint Venture with Stellantis in $584 Million Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis reshuffles Chinese financing business in deal with Dongfeng

04/13/2022 | 01:18am EDT
The logo of Dongfeng Motor Corp is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing

PARIS (Reuters) - Stellantis said on Wednesday it would sell its entire stake in an auto financing joint venture with Dongfeng to the Chinese car maker and consolidate its own financial services in China into a new structure it fully owns.

"As we continue our push to drive profitable growth in China, we need to also reset our financial services offering in the country," said Carlos Tavares, the chief executive of Stellantis, in a statement.

One of Stellantis' financing units and car maker DPCA - co-owned by Stellantis and Dongfeng - have entered into an equity transfer agreement with Dongfeng aimed at transferring the whole of their joint auto financing assets to the Chinese company.

In return, Stellantis said it would create a new structure, called Auto Finance Company (AFC).

The proposed transaction should be completed during the second half of 2022, pending regulatory approval, the car maker added.

In its new push for more profitability under CEO Tavares, the European auto conglomerate resulting from the merger of Peugeot maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler had previously restructured its credit business in Europe and the United States.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE CO. LTD 1.78% 5.16 End-of-day quote.-24.23%
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 0.35% 5.69 Delayed Quote.-12.50%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.39% 13.866 Real-time Quote.-16.86%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.11% 13.906 Delayed Quote.-16.66%
Financials
Sales 2021 117 B 18 397 M 18 397 M
Net income 2021 12 387 M 1 946 M 1 946 M
Net Debt 2021 19 400 M 3 048 M 3 048 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,23x
Yield 2021 9,44%
Capitalization 39 677 M 6 234 M 6 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 124 270
Free-Float 30,3%
