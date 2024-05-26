938,680 Ordinary Shares of DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024.

May 25, 2024 Share

938,680 Ordinary Shares of DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 1104 days starting from 18-MAY-2021 to 26-MAY-2024.



Details:

The company?s Major Shareholders holding a total of 5,401,743 shares at a total value of DKK 87,508,236.60, have entered into lock-up agreements regarding their holding of Existing Shares to be applied from the first day of trading in the Company?s Shares and for a period of 12 months after which time the lock-up obligation will be released in five instalments of 20% each 12, 15, 18, 21, and 24 months after the first day of trading.



The company?s Founders and the Management Team, holding a total of 2,346,700 shares, have entered into lock-up agreements regarding their holding of existing shares and any new shares subscribed through exercise of existing warrants to be applied from the first day of trading in the company?s shares and for a period of 12 months after which time the lock-up obligation will be released in three instalments, 20% after 12 months, 40% after 24 months and the remaining 40% 36 months after the first day of trading.