CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading provider of risk and compliance solutions, today announced it has met a critical milestone in advance of the July 24 compliance deadline for the Tailored Shareholder Reports (TSR) rule. DFIN, the provider of industry-leading financial software, successfully test filed a full N-CSR based on the new regulatory requirements, including an iXBRL tagged TSR, to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on behalf of a large, Chicago-based asset manager.

The SEC adopted the TSR regulation as part of its continued effort to modernize and simplify shareholder communications. It requires significant changes to both the content and the presentation of information to create standardized and visually engaging shareholder reports. The TSR compliance date is July 24, 2024.

"This successful iXBRL tagged N-CSR/TSR test filing demonstrates our leadership in the industry and commitment to deliver a streamlined solution for a complex regulation. DFIN's end-to-end suite of solutions is the catalyst for delivering on-time and accurate regulatory compliance at the highest levels," said Eric Johnson, President of DFIN Global Investment Companies.

DFIN is the largest SEC EDGAR filer by number of filings annually, with nearly 40% of investment company filings on an annual basis. Similarly, DFIN leads the market in iXBRL tagging and filing. And its Arc Suite products, combined with traditional and managed offerings, ensure regulatory compliance globally for its customers.

