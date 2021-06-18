Celebrating Juneteenth: Our Commitment to Black Communities, Dashers, Entrepreneurs, and Employees





On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in the United States in Galveston, Texas received the news that they were freed more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and after the Civil War had ended. This week, Congress and the Administration took action to honor the importance of this day by recognizing it as a national federal holiday. As we reflect on this historic day rooted in a past that denied enslaved people their human rights, we honor the contributions, legacy and culture of Black Americans and celebrate those who fought for the freedom of all people and continue to do so.

From our commitment to stand together for justice last year to our programs to empower Black Dashers, communities, and Black-owned businesses, this continues to be an ongoing area of investment at DoorDash.

Empowering Underserved Communities and Donating $100,000 to the National Action Network

Today, we're announcing a $100,000 Community Credits grant to the National Action Network , one of our nation's leading civil rights organizations that promotes a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, citizenship, criminal record, economic status, gender, gender expression, or sexuality.

As part of our ongoing commitment to support Black communities, DoorDash is supporting other social justice nonprofits that fight racial injustice and help people thrive. We're proud to have donated to local, regional, and national organizations like CHAMPS Male Mentoring , One Hundred Black Men , and the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness that promote economic empowerment, youth development, health equity, and much more.

Empowering Black Merchants

We've made progress to empower Black merchants while recognizing that we are early in our journey. Black-owned businesses face a multitude of structural inequities, from access to capital to networks and relationships . These inequities can stop businesses owned by people of color from growing, hiring new employees, or leveraging meaningful opportunities. Our Main Street Strong Accelerator helps position participants, 38% of whom identify as Black or African-American, for growth in a post-COVID economy by providing grant funding, an educational curriculum, and mentorship designed to support small businesses that have been disproportionately impacted.

Meaningful change for small business owners is accomplished by addressing the inequities they face. Fostering an environment that advances long-term growth for businesses owned by people of color is why we have matched 0% interest loans through Kiva , and helped small businesses access resources such as PPP loans and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund throughout the pandemic. At DoorDash, we're doing our part to advance Black-owned businesses by providing help that can spur growth. We believe that the success of these merchants means success for the communities they live and work in.

Helping Dashers and Others Build Wealth

The ability of individuals and families to depend on a solid financial future is also vital to strengthening communities of color. DoorDash is supporting wealth building in the Black community through our partnership with the National Urban League . Together, we're launching a program to teach financial literacy skills to help with credit building and saving, in addition to coaching in the areas of entrepreneurship, asset building, and apprenticeship. Empowering people with these tools helps open doors to home ownership, long-term savings, and opportunities that will enable them to build wealth for themselves and their families. We will also continue to work with lawmakers at all levels of government to support upskilling and job retraining programs.

Supporting Employees

Beginning this year, we are providing a company-wide holiday for all U.S. employees in honor of Juneteenth.

Additionally, leading up to Juneteenth, DoorDash and the Black@ Employee Resource Group commemorated Juneteenth with a week of events and activities. Celebrations included a Lunch and Learn teaching the history and importance of Juneteenth in American History, as well as a virtual Wine Down and Block Party to come together as a community to honor the importance of Emancipation Day to Black America. DoorDash is also matching employee donations to a fund created with the Black@ ERG to benefit organizations that promote civic engagement, empower LGBTQIA+ individuals, and provide access to coding programs for Black girls.

Our Commitment

Empowering local economies means empowering communities. DoorDash is committed to empowering the Black community through programs that remove barriers and create more equitable access to opportunity. We will continue to use our voice and platform to make progress together.