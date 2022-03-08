Dash Now, Pay Later: DoorDash Launches Partnership with Afterpay

In an Australian first, on-demand delivery platform DoorDash is partnering with Afterpay to offer buy now, pay later finance options on all orders.

The market-first partnership will allow users to pay for DoorDash orders, and DashPass subscriptions, across four installments at no additional cost.

The partnership is a response to the skyrocketing increase in demand for both services. In just two years, DoorDash has expanded all over Australia, and is the delivery partner of choice for millions of Aussies, while Afterpay's customer base in ANZ sits at 3.6M.

DoorDash Australia General Manager Rebecca Burrows says the partnership further solidifies the company's position as a leader in the on-demand delivery industry, offering consumers the most versatile selection of ordering options on the market.

"We are proud to be partnering with Afterpay and leading the way in Buy now, Pay later payment options for delivery apps in Australia," said Burrows.

"The partnership allows us to offer app users additional convenience when ordering through DoorDash, giving them the option to split their payments over time, whether it's for their day-to-day ordering or for our affordable DashPass subscription service."

Katrina Konstas Afterpay's EVP of ANZ said "Afterpay customers want flexibility and convenience, which is exactly what DoorDash offers. Together, we're excited about the opportunity to bring customers more of what they want, at a time that suits them, while managing their budget and how they want to pay".

The Afterpay option is now available on the DoorDash app at checkout on all orders. In addition, users will receive a three months free DashPass when they sign up with Afterpay. DashPass, DoorDash's monthly subscription, that offers unlimited free delivery and exclusive ordering deals.