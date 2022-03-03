Log in
DoorDash : Announces Multi-Year Partnership with MLS

03/03/2022 | 09:12am EST
Will Collaborate on 'MLS NEXT Delivering Access presented by DoorDash' - A New Initiative Dedicated to Championing Youth Soccer

Today DoorDash announced a multi-year partnership with Major League Soccer, marking DoorDash as the official on-demand delivery platform of MLS, MLS NEXT, and eMLS.

To kick off the partnership, MLS NEXT and DoorDash are launching "MLS NEXT Delivering Access presented by DoorDash," aimed to empower the next generation of soccer stars. Starting with the 2022-23 season, DoorDash and MLS NEXT - MLS' youth development program that provides the highest level of training and competition for youth soccer players in the U.S. and Canada - will activate their shared commitment to the advancement of the sport for all by creating equal opportunities associated with playing at an elite level.

By uncovering stories of exceptional self-sacrifice by members of the soccer community, MLS NEXT Delivering Access presented by DoorDash will provide $150,000 of annual relief to soccer communities across the MLS NEXT ecosystem. Clubs will have the opportunity to submit stories to a select review board reflecting the grassroots efforts made by players, staff, families, and local businesses. Up to six MLS NEXT clubs will be selected to receive a maximum of $25,000, which will help provide training, equipment, and more.

"Major League Soccer is extremely proud to partner with DoorDash - an extraordinary company that shares our passion for innovation and commitment to providing opportunities in the sport of soccer through MLS NEXT," said Carter Ladd, MLS Executive Vice President of Brand Alliances and Consumer Products. "At an incredible time of growth for MLS and the game in the U.S. and Canada, DoorDash will be a dedicated and forward-thinking collaborator with us on initiatives to provide support to future soccer stars and their communities. We welcome DoorDash as the Official On-Demand Delivery Platform Partner of MLS, MLS NEXT, and eMLS, and we look forward to working with them for many years throughout this momentous period for soccer and MLS."

"We are proud to partner with Major League Soccer to further connect with the soccer community, while mobilizing to activate against our shared values of providing access and empowering local communities," said David Bornoff, DoorDash's Head of Brand Marketing. "This partnership will further enable us to use our platform and resources to help the next generation of soccer players transcend boundaries, and we look forward to working with MLS to create authentic experiences for fans this season and beyond."

DoorDash is also partnering with DeAndre Yedlin, a star defender with Inter Miami CF of MLS, as he shares his own inspirational journey to playing professional soccer.

"Soccer has played an integral role in my life, and I'm thrilled to partner with DoorDash as they kick off with MLS to champion future generations of soccer stars everywhere," said Yedlin. "As someone who intimately knows the barriers that playing on a competitive level can pose, I'm honored to team up with DoorDash and MLS NEXT to share my story and play an active role in making the sport more accessible for all."

Over the course of the partnership, in addition to collaborating on meaningful support for young soccer players, MLS and DoorDash will bring unique, authentic experiences to fans at major events such as the MLS All-Star Game, MLS Cup, and eMLS season competitions.

DoorDash Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 14:10:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
