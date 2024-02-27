New partnership offers same-day delivery of pet products from 700+ Pet Supplies Plus stores nationwide

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), the local commerce platform, today announced a new partnership with Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise, to offer on-demand delivery of pet essentials from 720 locations. Whether it’s restocking food for their furry, feathery, or scaly friends, or indulging their pet with a new treat, pet parents can now enjoy the convenience of same-day delivery on DoorDash.

“Innovation continues to be a top priority for our brand as we assess how else we can meet the needs of our neighbors,” said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. “This new partnership with DoorDash provides another option for our neighbors to get what they need to give their pets a happy and healthy life. We pride ourselves on being a one-stop-shop for pet parents, and now we can reach even more people as our brand grows.”

While the brand has a national presence, Pet Supplies Plus is a neighborhood staple in each community it serves. The pet retail brand provides the necessities – including a wide selection of natural and made-in-the-USA products – for nearly all types of household pets, including cats, dogs, birds, reptiles, small animals, and fish.

"Since launching the Pets vertical in 2020, DoorDash has more than 400,000 pet products available for on-demand delivery,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals. "We're thrilled to expand our selection further with the addition of Pet Supplies Plus to the Marketplace. Consumers can now access all their pets' daily essentials – from food and grooming supplies to toys and accessories – all in under an hour*, on DoorDash.”

All Pet Supplies Plus stores will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. **

About DoorDash:

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

About Pet Supplies Plus:

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation’s largest pet retail franchise with 720 locations in 42 states and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

*Based on average delivery time. Delivery times may vary and are not guaranteed.

**DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

