DoorDash and Petco have teamed up to expand their partnership, giving pet lovers access to Petco's assortment of products nationwide via DoorDash's marketplace, making it easier than ever to get pet-pick-me-ups without the picking up.

Pet parents everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief as the days of forgetting treats for your furry friend are over. Through the DoorDash mobile app and website, consumers will have access to more than 10,000 products from Petco's curated selection of products supporting pets' whole health for on-demand delivery.

Just in time for National Dog Day on August 26, DoorDash and Petco are celebrating the partnership by unleashing a best-in-show offer!

Naming your pup is a big deal - whether you know right off the bat or it takes a few days, deciding on the perfect name is no simple task. From trending videos on social media to top dog names lists, some names have become more popular than others.

This National Dog Day, DoorDash is officially making fetch happen - awarding pups with the trendiest names with treats and more from Petco!

Calling all Charlies, Lolas, and Dashes, too - here's how you can get treats* (and more!):

Think your pup falls on the list? Check out the Top Dog Names list to confirm.

Did your pup's name make the cut? If so, submit a photo of your pup with their dog tag (or other form of identification) here starting at 1pm ET for a chance to win a $100 promo code to get all your Petco essentials!*

Have a dog named Dash? Of course we had to make an exception for these brand loyal four-legged friends who can join the fun, too!

Doggone it, my dog's name isn't on the list!

No need for puppy dog eyes here, there's enough love to go around this National Dog Day! From food, treats, beds, bowls, toys and other supplies, Petco has everything you need and more for a variety of pets. From August 21 through August 27, pet parents of other four-legged, two-legged or no-legged friends can enjoy 50% off a Petco order of $25 or more (up to $20 off) with code PETCO50.**

To find a Petco location on DoorDash near you, see here.

Top Girl Dog Names ***

Luna

Bella

Daisy

Lucy

Lily

Zoe

Lola

Sadie

Bailey

Stella

Top Boy Dog Names

Max

Charlie

Cooper

Milo

Buddy

Rocky

Bear

Teddy

Duke

*No Purchase Necessary. 50 US/DC, 18+. Ends [08/26/23]. Ruleshttps://fooji.info/DDNDDRules.

**PROMOTIONAL DETAILS: Offer valid until 11:59PM PDT on 12/31/23 only. Up to $100 off the total of one (1) order with Petco. Any amount in excess of $100 will be the responsibility of the winner. Promo code is one-time use. After your order, any remaining dollar amount from the promo code will be forfeited. Valid only on orders from Petco locations on the DoorDash mobile app or website. This offer may be amended or canceled at any time without notice and is only available for customers that receive the promo directly from DoorDash. Limit of one per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity may still apply. All orders subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditionshere.

***Enjoy 50% off your order from Petco: Use code PETCO50 to get 50% off your Petco order (up to $20). Order must meet a minimum subtotal of $25 or more, excluding taxes and fees. Offer valid from August 21, 2023 through August 27, 2023. Valid only in the US. Limit one per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditionshere.

***Source: Rover:Top Dog Names 2022