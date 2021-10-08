DoorDash : Celebrating One Million Project DASH Deliveries

Providing local communities with access to food is a key part of the work we do at DoorDash. Our platform connects consumers with their favorite meals, groceries, and essential items at the touch of a button. That same technology underpins Project DASH, our initiative to equip social impact organizations such as food banks and food pantries with last-mile logistics to increase access to food and other essential items.

In 2020, exacerbated by the impacts of COVID-19, more than 38 million people experienced food insecurity. Hunger relief organizations quickly implemented new distribution models such as delivery and drive-throughs to support people under especially unusual safety and operations constraints. However, the need for innovations in food access predates, and will continue beyond, the pandemic. Last-mile delivery is a long-term and transformational solution that can help broaden food access for vulnerable communities while providing greater convenience and dignity.

To make this solution available to as many local communities as possible, we've grown our partnerships with governments, food banks, and food pantries. We're proud to announce that Project DASH has powered over one million deliveries of more than an estimated 21 million meals in more than 900 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Last week, DoorDash celebrated the ceremonial one millionth Project DASH delivery alongside First Lady of Delaware Tracey Quillen Carney at an event in partnership with the Food Bank of Delaware.

First Lady of Delaware Tracey Quillen Carney walks the ceremonial one millionth Project DASH delivery to a waiting Dasher.

"Our efforts to alleviate fundamental challenges like hunger must be rooted in collaboration," said First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney. "This cross-sector partnership between DoorDash and the Food Bank of Delaware is a great example of an effective 21st century strategy."

"We are so grateful for DoorDash's support," said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. "This partnership is critical because we know that so many of our neighbors in need are homebound, lack transportation, have unreliable transportation or can't afford gas to get out to a food pantry. The pandemic really brought to light how so many Delawareans often fall through the cracks. We are committed to growing this home delivery partnership so that no Delawarean struggles to access food. Because of its importance we are committed to hiring a full-time staff member to coordinate all of our home delivery programming."

To see all the cities where Project DASH has made an impact, explore the map on our DoorDash Impact site. We invite organizations that are interested in working with us to expand their existing delivery efforts or brainstorm how delivery could enhance their programs to contact the Project DASH team.

We're honored to have powered more than one million Project DASH deliveries by working with our partners to help meet the needs of their communities. We look forward to powering millions more.