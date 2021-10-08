Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DoorDash, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DASH   US25809K1051

DOORDASH, INC.

(DASH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DoorDash : Celebrating One Million Project DASH Deliveries

10/08/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Providing local communities with access to food is a key part of the work we do at DoorDash. Our platform connects consumers with their favorite meals, groceries, and essential items at the touch of a button. That same technology underpins Project DASH, our initiative to equip social impact organizations such as food banks and food pantries with last-mile logistics to increase access to food and other essential items.

In 2020, exacerbated by the impacts of COVID-19, more than 38 million people experienced food insecurity. Hunger relief organizations quickly implemented new distribution models such as delivery and drive-throughs to support people under especially unusual safety and operations constraints. However, the need for innovations in food access predates, and will continue beyond, the pandemic. Last-mile delivery is a long-term and transformational solution that can help broaden food access for vulnerable communities while providing greater convenience and dignity.

To make this solution available to as many local communities as possible, we've grown our partnerships with governments, food banks, and food pantries. We're proud to announce that Project DASH has powered over one million deliveries of more than an estimated 21 million meals in more than 900 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Last week, DoorDash celebrated the ceremonial one millionth Project DASH delivery alongside First Lady of Delaware Tracey Quillen Carney at an event in partnership with the Food Bank of Delaware.

First Lady of Delaware Tracey Quillen Carney walks the ceremonial one millionth Project DASH delivery to a waiting Dasher.

"Our efforts to alleviate fundamental challenges like hunger must be rooted in collaboration," said First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney. "This cross-sector partnership between DoorDash and the Food Bank of Delaware is a great example of an effective 21st century strategy."

"We are so grateful for DoorDash's support," said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. "This partnership is critical because we know that so many of our neighbors in need are homebound, lack transportation, have unreliable transportation or can't afford gas to get out to a food pantry. The pandemic really brought to light how so many Delawareans often fall through the cracks. We are committed to growing this home delivery partnership so that no Delawarean struggles to access food. Because of its importance we are committed to hiring a full-time staff member to coordinate all of our home delivery programming."

To see all the cities where Project DASH has made an impact, explore the map on our DoorDash Impact site. We invite organizations that are interested in working with us to expand their existing delivery efforts or brainstorm how delivery could enhance their programs to contact the Project DASH team.

We're honored to have powered more than one million Project DASH deliveries by working with our partners to help meet the needs of their communities. We look forward to powering millions more.

Disclaimer

DoorDash Inc. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOORDASH, INC.
05:52pDOORDASH : Celebrating One Million Project DASH Deliveries
PU
10/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : What a difference a day makes
10/07DOORDASH : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
PR
10/07ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Centrica, DoorDash, Five Below, Delta Air Lines, SVB Financial....
10/06DOORDASH : Truist Securities Adjusts DoorDash PT to $250 from $220, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10/06VC DAILY : NFX Adds to Seed Arms Race With $450 Million Fund
DJ
10/06INSIDER SELL : Doordash
MT
10/06VC DAILY : NFX Adds to Seed Arms Race With $450 -2-
DJ
10/05DOORDASH : Taps into a Disney Classic Song to Launch New DashPass Campaign
PU
10/05NYC will not enforce restaurant customer data-sharing law while DoorDash sues
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOORDASH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 691 M - -
Net income 2021 -377 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -177x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69 250 M 69 250 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 886
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart DOORDASH, INC.
Duration : Period :
DoorDash, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOORDASH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 204,92 $
Average target price 201,85 $
Spread / Average Target -1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Xu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
Prabir Adarkar Chief Financial Officer
Louis John Doerr Independent Non-Executive Director
Alfred Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOORDASH, INC.43.55%69 250
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.57%576 771
NETFLIX, INC.16.85%279 654
PROSUS N.V.-18.16%265 538
AIRBNB, INC.15.53%105 057
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.06%90 279