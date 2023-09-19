U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan said the food delivery services adequately alleged that the law violates the U.S. Constitution and New York state constitution.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX 02:27:03 2023-09-19 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|78.96 USD
|-2.42%
|-4.71%
|+61.76%
|08:15pm
|DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats can sue NYC over commission caps
|RE
|12:11pm
|North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday said DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats can sue New York City over a law capping the commissions they can charge restaurants for delivering meals, forcing them to operate at a loss.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan said the food delivery services adequately alleged that the law violates the U.S. Constitution and New York state constitution.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|79.16 USD
|-2.17%
|-4.67%
|31 826 M $
|47.16 USD
|+1.39%
|-1.39%
|95 044 M $
|12.36 EUR
|-2.97%
|-2.35%
|2 901 M $
|DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats can sue NYC over commission caps
|RE
|North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|All eyes on the Fed
|DoorDash Expands ALDI Partnership to Allow Alcohol Orders; Signs Up New Grocery Partners
|MT
|DoorDash Broadens Grocery Selection with Multiple New Partners
|CI
|Doordash Expands Partnership with Aldi to Offer Responsible Alcohol Delivery
|CI
|Mizuho Securities Upgrades DoorDash to Buy From Neutral, Raises Price Target to $105 From $90
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing: Cautious Start to Week With Fed, Other Central Banks Primed
|DJ
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Accenture, Air Products, Electronic Arts, Netflix, Nike...
|DoorDash Shares Fall After MoffettNathanson Downgrade
|MT
|MoffettNathanson Downgrades DoorDash to Market Perform From Outperform, Cuts Price Target to $93 From $110
|MT
|DoorDash to switch listing to Nasdaq
|RE
|DoorDash to Transfer Stock Listing to Nasdaq
|MT
|Doordash Insider Sold Shares Worth $11,025,357, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe, Qualcomm, 3M...
|North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|Insider Sell: Doordash
|MT
|Insider Sell: Doordash
|MT
|For retail investors, jumping on Arm's blockbuster IPO is a risky business
|RE
|Jefferies Upgrades DoorDash to Hold From Underperform, Raises Price Target to $90 From $70
|MT
|For retail investors, jumping on Arm's blockbuster IPO is a risky business
|RE
|Insider Sell: Doordash
|MT
|Australian gig workers to get right to negotiate minimum pay, conditions
|RE
|Delivery Hero nearly halves loss - but falls short of expectations
|DP
|Doordash Director Fang Sells 134,000 Shares for $10.3 Million
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+61.82%
|31 826 M $
|+9.65%
|31 759 M $
|-20.31%
|31 715 M $
|+19.92%
|31 691 M $
|+32.25%
|31 682 M $
|-16.22%
|31 983 M $
|+8.21%
|31 652 M $
|+17.11%
|32 023 M $
|+22.81%
|32 057 M $
|-3.90%
|31 585 M $