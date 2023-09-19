NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday said DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats can sue New York City over a law capping the commissions they can charge restaurants for delivering meals, forcing them to operate at a loss.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan said the food delivery services adequately alleged that the law violates the U.S. Constitution and New York state constitution.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)