DoorDash has more retail stores than any other marketplace in North America, with over 150K non-restaurant stores across our Marketplace and Platform Services

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), the local commerce platform, today announced new partnerships with Sally Beauty and M·A·C Cosmetics and an expanded offering with Sephora. Consumers can now get a vast array of beauty, hair, make-up, and nail essentials delivered on-demand, in under an hour,* directly to their door.

“We see consumers ordering from retail categories more than ever before and trying out new categories earlier in their DoorDash journey,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Partnerships at DoorDash. “As consumers have higher demand and expectations for convenience and selection, we’re thrilled to connect merchant partners, like Sally Beauty and M·A·C, with people in new ways and unlock potential additional revenue. For consumers, we remain hyper-focused on providing unparalleled speed and service to meet their everyday needs whether it’s the last-minute beauty essentials or the viral must-have new products.”

Continuing the swift acceleration in the beauty category, new partners and expanded offerings on DoorDash include:

Sally Beauty , the leading omni-channel retailer for hair color and care, is the ultimate destination for affordable, professional-quality products. As the one-stop shop for hair, skin, and nail products, consumers can access all their beauty needs from over 2,000 Sally Beauty stores across the US on DoorDash. To celebrate this new partnership, consumers can enjoy a $0 delivery fee now through May 31, 2024, at all Sally Beauty stores on DoorDash.**

a pioneering makeup authority and beauty trendsetter since 1984, offers high-performance, high-quality products that turn makeup into art for all. The brand joins DoorDash to offer on-demand makeup products, skincare, and more from all M·A·C stores across the US. Building on our current partnership with Sephora , Beauty Insider members will soon be able to access Sephora’s bi-annual, members-only sale events.

Since launching beauty on-demand in 2021, DoorDash has added more than 400K beauty and personal care products. Consumers look to DoorDash as the new way to run errands, saving them from the hassle of driving or commuting to stores, waiting in line, and checking out. Whether they’re running low, can’t make it to the stores, or are traveling, consumers rely on DoorDash to stock up on daily staples, trending products, and gifts from lipsticks to face masks and more.

All Sally Beauty and M·A·C Cosmetics stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fee, reduced service fees, and member-only benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.***

Our mission is to grow and empower local economies, enabling merchants with world-class tools and services to drive omnichannel growth while providing consumers with great selection, quality, and service. As consumers’ favorite local commerce platform, DoorDash connects them to restaurants, grocery and retail stores, pet and beauty supplies, and more in their neighborhood. Our platform helps merchant partners compete and operate in a digital world with world-class tools and services. In our recently published Community Impact Report, 70% of surveyed merchants say DoorDash has helped to increase profits and nearly 1 in 5 independent merchants surveyed said that, if not for DoorDash, their business would not exist today. In 2023, over 100,000 new merchants chose to join the DoorDash Marketplace and the Wolt Marketplace as they value the collaborative, long-term partnerships DoorDash provides.

About DoorDash:

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.:

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L’Oreal®, Wahl® and BaBylissPRO®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

About M·A·C COSMETICS:

M·A·C (Make-Up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 30 years ago, the brand’s popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M·A·C on TikTok and Instagram (@MACcosmeticsusa); X, Snapchat and Pinterest (@MACcosmetics); become a M·A·C fan on Facebook (facebook.com/MACcosmetics); and watch M·A·C videos on YouTube (youtube.com/MACcosmetics). For a M·A·C location near you, visit MACcosmetics.com.

About Sephora:

Since its debut in North America 25 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites customers to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its long-term strategic partnerships with Kohl’s, customers can now shop a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with over 850 locations nationwide. Customers can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora’s passionate customers.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all customers and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora DE&I Heart Journey.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora Newsroom or email ExternalComms@sephora.com.

* Based on average delivery time. Delivery times may vary and are not guaranteed.

** Offer valid through 03/13/2024 on orders placed at Sally Beauty. Limit one per person. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. Qualifying orders containing alcohol will be charged a $0.01 Delivery Fee. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

*** DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

