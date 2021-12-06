DoorDash Introduces Ultra-Fast Grocery Delivery, Providing Busy Consumers with a Reliable and Convenient Way to Restock Instantly

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is introducing ultra-fast grocery deliveries in 10-15 minutes beginning with DashMart in New York City. With over 2,000 items, DashMart offers a wide assortment of fresh and frozen grocery staples, snacks, household goods, and local products to fulfill any last minute shopping needs – whether you forgot an ingredient for tonight's dinner, or don't have time to get more eggs and milk midweek. To start, ultra-fast deliveries will be offered from a new DashMart location in Chelsea, with more locations and partners coming over the next few months.

"As the largest and most reliable logistics network in the US, DoorDash is positioned to enter this emerging industry and provide consistent quality, speed and convenience that customers know and trust. Many New Yorkers already turn to DoorDash for their next meal or essentials purchases, which puts us in an exciting place to deliver on the promise of ultra-fast delivery," said Christopher Payne, President of DoorDash. "Consumers increasingly expect an effortless, enjoyable experience, so while we are starting with DashMarts, our goal is to expand this offering to select grocery and convenience partners."

Starting today, customers within the delivery zone can visit the DoorDash app or website and place an order from DashMart for a delivery. Customers who have DashPass will see $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on their orders. Customers can also use the code WELCOMENYC to receive $15 off your first order one time only through the end of the year*, terms apply. The DashMart Chelsea location will be open from 7 am to 2 am daily.

In an ongoing effort to reduce food waste, DoorDash will donate excess DashMart produce to Chelsea Community Fridge & Cupboard.

A Channel for Local Brands to Grow

In 2020, DoorDash introduced DashMarts to create a virtual, one-stop-shop store for customers in need of a variety of essential items on-demand. DashMart also offers a new channel for local businesses to reach consumers online, transforming how our merchant partners can sell their retail products. In New York, DoorDash has already expanded its partnerships with local merchants to offer packaged staples from restaurants New Yorkers love such as Carbone Fine Foods' Pasta Sauces, Roberta's Frozen Pizzas, and Baz Bagels. Today, DashMarts support nearly 400 local and regional producers/retailers including Cravory Cookies in San Diego and The Cookie Fellow in Dallas.

"I began The Cookie Fellow during the pandemic and DashMart has been a game changer to the trajectory of my company," said Marin Longfellow, owner of The Cookie Fellow in Dallas Texas. "DashMart has enabled my small business to reach thousands of new customers - while also taking on the logistics associated with distribution. This has enabled me to triple my business over the past year."

DoorDash is also proud to work with hundreds of local convenience stores in NYC and globally, helping them reach new customers and grow their sales through the DoorDash Marketplace. In New York, we are proud to announce a new small business advisory council who will help inform our future partnership with the city's small businesses, inclusive of bodegas.

A New Way of Working

Ultra-fast deliveries will offer a new opportunity for couriers who are seeking a set schedule and more regular earnings, as these deliveries require a different operating model to ensure orders are fulfilled instantly and merchant and customer expectations are met. Therefore, DashCorps, a DoorDash company, will employ full-time courier employees who will work regular schedules, be actively managed, and use a new app designed specifically for their unique work, which includes job responsibilities beyond delivery. Roles also come with benefits of traditional employment such as hourly earnings and medical, dental, and vision insurance. Learn more here .

"Millions of people across the country turn to platforms like DoorDash to earn supplemental income when, where and how they choose, providing them with unique flexibility and choice that is so valuable," added Payne. "We're proud to be a leader in providing economic opportunities that fit the lives of so many people. And now, we're excited about the new employment opportunity that DashCorps offers for a different type of work."

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

*Offer valid through 12/31. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $15, excluding taxes and fees. Valid only in NYC. First-time orders from DashMart only. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code WELCOMENYC to redeem. Promo code only valid in same state as recipient's mailing address. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions. While supplies last.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doordash-introduces-ultra-fast-grocery-delivery-providing-busy-consumers-with-a-reliable-and-convenient-way-to-restock-instantly-301437735.html

SOURCE DoorDash