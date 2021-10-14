Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  DoorDash, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DASH   US25809K1051

DOORDASH, INC.

(DASH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/14 02:40:42 pm
212.505 USD   +3.45%
02:12pDOORDASH : Join us to Support Afghan Arrivals and Refugees
PU
09:27aINSIDER SELL : Doordash
MT
09:09aConsumer Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DoorDash : Join us to Support Afghan Arrivals and Refugees

10/14/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
DoorDash is committed to building and protecting diverse, inclusive communities. This animates our support of immigrant and refugee Dashers, merchants, and communities. It's why we work to maintain low-barrier-to-entry earnings opportunities for everyone, empower merchants with training, grants, and resources to build their businesses, and join other businesses and organizations to advocate for immigrant and refugee rights.

Many of us at DoorDash and around the world have witnessed Afghan refugees and their families fleeing their homes for a new life in the United States and other countries. Like many, we've also been asking ourselves what we can do to help. By leveraging our platform and joining with our partners, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Airbnb.org, we're helping connect Afghan refugees in the midst of resettlement with the food, items, and temporary housing they need.

To start, DoorDash is donating $250,000 in DoorDash gift cards through our Community Credits program and 100 DashPass subscriptions to the IRC. Case managers and program staff at IRC regional offices across the U.S. will be able to order meals, groceries, and other essential items for the people they're serving.

How To Help Afghan Refugees using DoorDash and Airbnb.org

We are excited to invite our customers to join us in supporting Afghan refugees. Customers in the United States are now able to donate DoorDash gift cards online and through the DoorDash app*. Follow the links above, or navigate to the Gift Card page (go to Account > Gift Card > Buy Gift Card), and select "Donate to the International Rescue Committee" under the Delivery Option. Every gift card purchased this way will be provided to the IRC, and the IRC will use every DoorDash gift card received through this program to support people in need.

There's also an unprecedented need for temporary housing to support Afghan refugees resettling in communities across the US in the coming weeks and months. We encourage DoorDash customers to visit Airbnb.org/doordash to learn more about how they can host Afghan refugees. Anyone with a private room, an entire home, or an apartment can sign up to host refugees through Airbnb.org- even if they've never hosted before.

Together, DoorDash, Airbnb.org, and the IRC are providing a way to welcome new arrivals with the comforts of a warm meal, needed items, and a safe place to rest while they work on their next steps.

Immigrants and refugees are essential parts of our local communities. We're proud to support equal access to opportunity for all immigrants and refugees and to invite our customers to support Afghan refugees as they resettle in the United States.

*Gift cards purchased for donation through DoorDash will be donated to the International Rescue Committee. DoorDash is not soliciting donations from residents of MA, IL, SC, MS, AL, and HI at this time. The purchase of a gift card is not tax deductible.

Disclaimer

DoorDash Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 18:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on DOORDASH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 691 M - -
Net income 2021 -377 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -177x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69 419 M 69 419 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 3 886
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart DOORDASH, INC.
DoorDash, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOORDASH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 205,42 $
Average target price 201,85 $
Spread / Average Target -1,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Xu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
Prabir Adarkar Chief Financial Officer
Louis John Doerr Independent Non-Executive Director
Alfred Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOORDASH, INC.43.90%69 419
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.33%591 568
NETFLIX, INC.16.46%278 729
PROSUS N.V.-19.44%261 310
AIRBNB, INC.18.24%107 523
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.00%88 320