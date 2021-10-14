DoorDash : Join us to Support Afghan Arrivals and Refugees

DoorDash is committed to building and protecting diverse, inclusive communities. This animates our support of immigrant and refugee Dashers, merchants, and communities. It's why we work to maintain low-barrier-to-entry earnings opportunities for everyone, empower merchants with training, grants, and resources to build their businesses, and join other businesses and organizations to advocate for immigrant and refugee rights.

Many of us at DoorDash and around the world have witnessed Afghan refugees and their families fleeing their homes for a new life in the United States and other countries. Like many, we've also been asking ourselves what we can do to help. By leveraging our platform and joining with our partners, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Airbnb.org, we're helping connect Afghan refugees in the midst of resettlement with the food, items, and temporary housing they need.

To start, DoorDash is donating $250,000 in DoorDash gift cards through our Community Credits program and 100 DashPass subscriptions to the IRC. Case managers and program staff at IRC regional offices across the U.S. will be able to order meals, groceries, and other essential items for the people they're serving.

How To Help Afghan Refugees using DoorDash and Airbnb.org

We are excited to invite our customers to join us in supporting Afghan refugees. Customers in the United States are now able to donate DoorDash gift cards online and through the DoorDash app*. Follow the links above, or navigate to the Gift Card page (go to Account > Gift Card > Buy Gift Card), and select "Donate to the International Rescue Committee" under the Delivery Option. Every gift card purchased this way will be provided to the IRC, and the IRC will use every DoorDash gift card received through this program to support people in need.

There's also an unprecedented need for temporary housing to support Afghan refugees resettling in communities across the US in the coming weeks and months. We encourage DoorDash customers to visit Airbnb.org/doordash to learn more about how they can host Afghan refugees. Anyone with a private room, an entire home, or an apartment can sign up to host refugees through Airbnb.org- even if they've never hosted before.

Together, DoorDash, Airbnb.org, and the IRC are providing a way to welcome new arrivals with the comforts of a warm meal, needed items, and a safe place to rest while they work on their next steps.

Immigrants and refugees are essential parts of our local communities. We're proud to support equal access to opportunity for all immigrants and refugees and to invite our customers to support Afghan refugees as they resettle in the United States.

*Gift cards purchased for donation through DoorDash will be donated to the International Rescue Committee. DoorDash is not soliciting donations from residents of MA, IL, SC, MS, AL, and HI at this time. The purchase of a gift card is not tax deductible.