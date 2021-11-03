DoorDash Launches SafeDash™: New technology for Dasher Safety and Peace of Mind

Safety is extremely important to us, which is why we continue to invest in products, policies, and partnerships that enable us to lead the industry while better serving all members of our community. In 2019, DoorDash became the first in the industry to offer occupational accident insurance at no cost to Dashers and with no-opt-in required, helping support Dashers if they're injured while delivering on our platform. We've also built out our 24/7 Trust & Safety team, a more transparent and actionable rating system, as well as supported street safety policy proposals like the 25 x 25 Campaign and provided Dashers with access to free and discounted road safety equipment. Last month, we also announced a partnership with the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives to roll out new safety resources for Dasher education, as well as advocacy efforts across the country. Our commitment to safety is central to what our teams work on every day.

Today, we're proud to announce another development to continue improving the Dasher experience by connecting them with help when they need it. We're launching SafeDash™: a new in-app toolkit powered by the security professionals at ADT, the most trusted name in security, to help Dashers feel safe and give them greater peace of mind. Dasher feedback has been vital throughout this process, especially because we know safety is a top reason so many Dashers, particularly women, choose delivery over earning with other platforms. We're first rolling SafeDash out to Dashers in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, with 100% of Dashers across the U.S. seeing this in their app by the end of the year.

This new in-app Dasher safety toolkit is launching with two new features while we continue to develop and build more resources that speak to the Dasher experience.

Safety Reassurance Call

In the event that a Dasher feels unsafe in a situation, they can quickly and easily connect with an ADT agent through the Dasher app. ADT will call the Dasher and remain on the phone until the Dasher feels safe. If the incident escalates, and the Dasher is unresponsive for a period of time, ADT will contact 911 to request emergency response to the Dasher's last known location, based on GPS from their smartphone.

Emergency Assistance Button

If a Dasher is ever in need of emergency services, they can easily swipe a button within the Dasher app for assistance. ADT will then contact 911 on the Dasher's behalf, discreetly remaining in contact with the Dasher by text message. ADT will be able to pass along critical information such as their location, which will be shared directly with emergency responders. This also enables a Dasher to get help from 911 silently, providing additional information to ADT without needing to speak on the phone. Information on the incident can then be shared with DoorDash so we can reach out to the Dasher involved to provide support and follow-up.

"One of the biggest benefits of being a Dasher is choosing when to work, and many times I decide to dash at night," said Stephanie Ocampo, a Dasher in Oxnard, California. "As might be expected, being out in the dark brings an extra feeling of vulnerability as I go about my deliveries. I'm thrilled to hear about these new safety features to be added in my Dasher app. It's comforting to know that with the touch of a button, I'll be able to share information about my situation - and my location - with a professional who has my safety and well-being top of mind."

"Our commitment to safety is central to what our teams at DoorDash work towards every day," said Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean, Vice-President of Communications and Policy at DoorDash. "We've heard from Dashers across the country who tell us that safety is a top consideration when choosing which platforms they work with. That's why over the years, we've worked hard on new products, policies, and partnerships that reflect what we hear from Dashers. SafeDash was born out of feedback from Dashers, and our hope is that with access to these tools, we're giving Dashers yet another resource to feel safe and secure on the road."

"The safety and well-being of workers is more important than ever right now, and brands like DoorDash - and Dashers who are doing tremendous work to help keep our communities served and comfortable - deserve access to the best personal safety solutions," said Leah Page, Vice President, Mobile Security and Strategic Projects at ADT. "We're extremely proud to partner with DoorDash to help protect and provide peace of mind to its community of millions of Dashers."

"Earlier this year, we partnered with DoorDash to work hand-in-hand with their team to build products and educational tools designed to keep Dashers safe while delivering," said Kym Craven, Executive Director, National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE). "It's heartening to see the company continuing to invest in products that deliver on DoorDash's safety commitments. At NAWLEE, we're big believers in making access to contacting emergency services and law enforcement more secure, simple, and effective, and these new Dasher tools support this in exactly the right way."

To ensure Dashers feel comfortable using SafeDash, we're planning virtual Dasher education resources, direct communications, educational materials, and in-app guidance. As we look ahead, we are eager to share more on new products and services available through the SafeDash toolkit.

We know that this is only the beginning and that solving these, and other, complex challenges will require partnership between DoorDash, policymakers, and other stakeholders. We look forward to creating a stronger, brighter, and more vibrant future for our community.