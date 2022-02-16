DoorDash : Letter to Shareholders dated February 16, 2022 - Form 8-K 02/16/2022 | 04:43pm EST Send by mail :

February 16, 2022 Fellow Shareholders, DoorDash's mission is to grow and empower local economies. We were pleased with the consistent execution in our core restaurant business in 2021 and with our progress on expanding the scope of our business in new categories, new services, and new geographies. In 2022, we intend to build on areas of strength in order to drive more sales for merchants, create more earning opportunities for Dashers, delight consumers in new ways, and increase the long-term profit potential of our business. Among key achievements in Q4 2021, DoorDash: •Established new quarterly records for Total Orders and Marketplace GOV •Achieved record monthly active users (MAUs)1 of over 25 million, up 22% year-over year ("Y/Y") •Grew the percentage of MAUs ordering from a non-restaurant merchant to 14% in December 2021 •Increased DashPass members to more than 10 million Fourth Quarter 2021 Key Financial Metrics •Revenue grew 34% Y/Y to $1.3 billion, Total Orders grew 35% Y/Y to 369 million, and Marketplace GOV grew 36% Y/Y to $11.2 billion. •GAAP gross profit of $637 million, up 34% Y/Y from $477 million in Q4 2020 •GAAP net loss of $155 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $312 million in Q4 2020 •Adjusted EBITDA of $47 million, declined from $94 million in Q4 2020

Three Months Ended (in millions, except percentages) Dec. 31,

2020 Mar.31,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Sept. 30,

2021 Dec. 31,

2021 Total Orders 273 329 345 347 369 Total Orders Y/Y % change 233 % 219 % 69 % 47 % 35 % Marketplace GOV $ 8,179 $ 9,913 $ 10,456 $ 10,416 $ 11,159 Marketplace GOV Y/Y % change 227 % 222 % 70 % 44 % 36 % Revenue $ 970 $ 1,077 $ 1,236 $ 1,275 $ 1,300 Revenue Y/Y % change 226 % 198 % 83 % 45 % 34 % Net Revenue Margin 11.9 % 10.9 % 11.8 % 12.2 % 11.6 % GAAP Gross Profit $ 477 $ 493 $ 657 $ 665 $ 637 Contribution Profit $ 230 $ 209 $ 290 $ 281 $ 291 Contribution Profit (Loss) as a % of Marketplace GOV 2.8 % 2.1 % 2.8 % 2.7 % 2.6 % GAAP Net Loss $ (312) $ (110) $ (102) $ (101) $ (155) Adjusted EBITDA $ 94 $ 43 $ 113 $ 86 $ 47 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Marketplace GOV 1.1 % 0.4 % 1.1 % 0.8 % 0.4 %

1Based on the number of individual consumer accounts that have completed an order on our Marketplace in the past calendar month during the relevant period. 1

Operating Trends CONSUMERS Demand on our Marketplace grew substantially in 2021, exceeding our expectations and the expectations of many who questioned the sustainability of demand as restaurants reopened. Higher-than-expected consumer retention and new consumer growth drove the outperformance. We believe these results reflect our relentless focus on selection, quality, and affordability, as well as consumers' enduring demand for convenience. Retention is a perennial area of focus for us because it underpins our ability to drive returns on consumer acquisition spend and reinvest in our business. Strong retention also helps drive growth, as it allows improvements in order frequency to compound over a larger base. Based on third-party data, we believe we have leading consumer and spend retention within the third-party food delivery logistics category in the U.S., which has contributed to strong growth in Marketplace GOV within our annual cohorts in recent years. Marketplace GOV by Cohort, Indexed to Y1 Y1 Y2 Y3 Y4 Y5 Y6 2016 Cohort 1.0x 1.4x 1.4x 1.6x 2.8x 3.7x 2017 Cohort 1.0x 1.5x 1.6x 2.8x 3.8x 2018 Cohort 1.0x 1.7x 2.7x 3.6x 2019 Cohort 1.0x 2.1x 2.7x 2020 Cohort 1.0x 1.5x Source: DoorDash internal data excluding Caviar Restaurants remain the core of our service for most consumers. In 2021, we continued adding new restaurants to our Marketplace and third-party data suggests we remain the selection leader in the U.S. This helped drive average monthly order frequency higher in Q4 on both a Q/Q and Y/Y basis. Beyond restaurants, consumers showed a growing interest in many of the newer categories on our Marketplace in 2021. In December, 14% of MAUs placed an order in our non-restaurant verticals, with increasing average order frequency versus September. During that time many markets saw over 20% of MAUs placing an order in a non-restaurant vertical. Since many of our non-restaurant verticals are ones that consumers use frequently in their daily lives, we see an opportunity to meaningfully increase adoption and engagement over time. *Excludes markets with fewer than 500 MAU Source: DoorDash internal data 2

Our goal with our Marketplace is to build a world-class local commerce platform. Our analysis continues to suggest consumers who order from non-restaurant categories subsequently increase their order volume on our Marketplace as a whole and in the restaurant category by more than consumers who do not order from new categories. This supports our view that a scaled multi-category experience can drive improved retention and order frequency over time. MAUs reached an all-time high of over 25 million in Q4 and DashPass members exceeded 10 million in Q4. In many ways, DashPass is emblematic of our broader strategy to focus on maximizing long-term profit dollar production. While DashPass orders generate lower contribution margins than non-DashPass orders on average, DashPass members have higher retention and order frequency than non-members. This helps drive faster growth and higher profit dollar production. *An active consumer is a consumer that completed an order on our Marketplace in Q4 2021. Source: DoorDash internal data, excluding Caviar While our overall penetration of DashPass members has grown over the last year, penetration in several markets remains well below the company average. We view these under-penetrated markets as an attractive opportunity to continue growing DashPass. Marketplace orders in Canada and Australia grew substantially faster than those in the U.S. in both Q4 and 2021. Based on third-party data, we believe we gained category share in both markets in Q4. We are still a minority player in Canada and Australia, but we are beginning to see consistent execution drive improvements in order frequency, category share, and contribution margins, which reinforces our optimism about the long-term value of these markets. In Japan and Germany, our efforts remain nascent and we continue to focus on the foundational elements of selection and quality. DASHERS In 2021, over 6 million people dashed, earning a total of well over $11 billion. We know of no other earning opportunity that provides the same level of accessibility and flexibility as dashing and we are extremely proud that so many people are finding value in it. We must compete to earn Dashers' time and effort with every order. Dashers choose whether, where, when, how long, and how frequently to work. If the opportunities we provide are not sufficiently attractive, people will choose to deliver with other services, work outside our industry, or simply choose to do other things with their time. 3

If we do not earn Dashers' time and effort, we cannot serve consumers, which means our business and the business of our merchant partners will suffer. This is a powerful incentive; in order to progress against our mission and achieve our long-term financial ambitions, we must make dashing attractive work that empowers people to achieve their goals. Despite a tight labor market with more jobs available than people looking for work, over 3 million people dashed in Q4. The data around how Dashers leverage our platform continues to suggest dashing is both unique from and additive to traditional structured work. Dashers worked an average of less than four active hours per week in Q4, which was consistent with previous quarters. Additionally, well under 1% of Dashers averaged more than 30 active hours per week in Q4, which was also consistent with previous quarters. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics from December 2021 suggests it takes 13 weeks for the median unemployed person in the U.S. to find a new job. People that qualify to dash are often eligible to begin generating income within a day of signing up. These usage patterns and characteristics are unlike those of any other earning opportunity we know of. We strongly believe dashing has a positive impact on individuals and their communities. In our most recent survey: 68% of Dashers said they use dashing to make up for lost income at work, which suggests dashing generates income that is additive to structured employment; 35% of Dashers said they use dashing to avoid applying for government assistance, which suggests dashing helps people bridge periods of financial insecurity; 71% of Dashers said they work more hours at certain times of the week, month, or year, which suggests the flexibility of dashing is critical; 64% of Dashers said dashing helps them pay rent and care for their family, which suggests dashing helps people achieve greater financial security; and 27% of Dashers said they would not get another job if they could no longer dash, which suggests much of the income generated from dashing would be lost if its accessibility and flexibility was impaired. Our data suggests dashing has become a powerful tool that helps millions of people achieve their goals. While this is gratifying, we are not resting on it. We will continue listening to Dashers and working with community leaders, policymakers, and academics to make dashing more accessible, more efficient, and more effective so that it becomes an even more attractive choice for anyone looking to earn incremental income. MERCHANTS We started DoorDash with the goal of enabling local merchants to succeed in the digital age. In 2021, DoorDash generated nearly $30 billion in sales for merchants in our communities through our Marketplace and facilitated several billion more in sales through our Platform Services. These results are the output of our focus on providing a range of services that help merchants more easily connect with consumers, so they can focus on what they do best. We compete for merchants based on the overall value we provide, our ease of use, and the level of service we provide. In most cases, merchants have several alternatives, including services from competitors or building functions internally. If we do not continue innovating in order to provide exceptional value, merchants will not use our services. Over the last year, we introduced new tiered pricing options to better serve the unique needs of every restaurant; our first mobile merchant app so businesses can manage their stores on DoorDash from their phones; new tools for managing demand during busy times in restaurant kitchens; and new advertising solutions to help merchants attract new consumers and grow their businesses. The innovation, quality, and value we provide to merchants is evident in the growing volume of merchants on our platform and in their decisions to stick with us over time. We exited 2021 with over 550,000 partner merchants leveraging our Marketplace and Platform Services, which was up by more than 150,000 Y/Y. Similarly, voluntary merchant churn on our platform declined in 2021 versus levels in either 2020 or 2019. In Q4, partner merchants grew sales on our Marketplace by 23% Y/Y on a same-store basis. Active Drive and Storefront stores increased by over 70% Y/Y. Merchant demand for services that help them build their own channels remains high. Even merchants who have historically relied on in-house fleets are often using DoorDash Drive due to its cost effectiveness and demonstrated quality. We intend to continue making our existing services easier to use, more cost effective and reliable, and expanding our suite of services, so that more merchants can more easily build successful first-party digital businesses.

4

In 2021, our services helped many restaurants grow their businesses in an environment that remained challenged by supply chain constraints, hiring difficulties, and changing regulations. Although we have driven significant growth in Marketplace GOV from restaurants and believe we made a meaningful contribution to the industry in 2021, our Marketplace GOV remains just 5% of US restaurant industry sales. In verticals beyond restaurants, our Marketplace remains nascent. We launched convenience and grocery on the DoorDash Marketplace in 2020 and a number of other new categories in 2021. Non-restaurant partner merchants on our Marketplace more than doubled during 2021. While we are pleased with this progress, we must make it easier for merchants, particularly smaller ones, to onboard and leverage our services, while also driving more consumer demand in order to increase the value we provide. We are focused on this and intend to invest in new tools that make it easier and more attractive for merchants to leverage our services to build and grow their businesses. Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights In Q4 2021, we grew Total Orders 35% Y/Y to 369 million. On a Y/Y basis, order growth was driven by increased average order frequency, MAU growth, and growth in orders through Drive. International orders grew substantially faster than domestic orders on a Y/Y basis in Q4. Q4 2021 Marketplace GOV grew 36% Y/Y to $11.2 billion. Growth in Marketplace GOV drove Q4 2021 Revenue up 34% Y/Y to $1.3 billion. Net Revenue Margin, defined as Revenue as a percentage of Marketplace GOV, was 11.6% in Q4 2021. On a Y/Y basis, Net Revenue Margin decreased by 21bps, due in part to higher Dasher costs associated with the implementation of Proposition 22 in California in December 2020. Despite the increase in Dasher costs, Net Revenue Margin in our US Restaurant Marketplace increased on a Y/Y basis. This was offset by growth in orders from new verticals and international markets, which carry lower Net Revenue Margins on average compared to orders in our US restaurant business. Adjusted Cost of Revenue as a percentage of Marketplace GOV increased on a Y/Y basis, due primarily to growth in costs associated with our first-party DashMart business. Adjusted Gross Profit increased 28% Y/Y to $686 million in Q4 2021. Adjusted Gross Profit was 6.1% of Marketplace GOV in Q4 2021, which was down from 6.6% in Q4 2020. Q4 2021 Contribution Profit increased 27% Y/Y to $291 million or 2.6% of Marketplace GOV. On a Y/Y basis, Contribution Profit as a percentage of Marketplace GOV declined by 20bps. Adjusted sales and marketing as a percentage of Marketplace GOV was 3.5% in Q4 2021, down from 3.7% in Q4 2020, driven by a decrease in consumer acquisition costs as a percentage of Marketplace GOV, partially offset by an increase in Dasher acquisition costs as a percentage of Marketplace GOV. Adjusted Research & Development expense as a percentage of Marketplace GOV increased by 26bps Y/Y in Q4 2021, due primarily to personnel costs associated with growth in headcount. Adjusted General & Administrative expense as a percentage of Marketplace GOV also increased by 26bps Y/Y in Q4 2021, due primarily to personnel costs associated with growth in headcount. Adjusted EBITDA was $47 million in Q4 2021 or 0.4% of Marketplace GOV, a decrease from $94 million in in Q4 2020 or 1.1% of Marketplace GOV. We continue to manage our business with the goal of maximizing long-term profit dollar production. In Q4 2021, we invested aggressively in international markets and new verticals. We are encouraged by the growth we have experienced in these areas and expect to continue investing in these businesses. In Q4 2021, operating cash flow was $167 million and free cash flow was $97 million. We ended the quarter with $4.4 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and investments, and no debt. 5

Q1 and 2022 Outlook We expect Q1 Marketplace GOV to be in a range of $11.4 billion to $11.8 billion, with Q1 Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $0 million to $50 million. We expect 2022 Marketplace GOV to be in a range of $48 billion to $50 billion, with 2022 Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $0 million to $500 million. Our current outlook excludes any impact from the pending Wolt transaction. We continue to expect the Wolt transaction to close in 1H 2022, and anticipate updating our outlook after the transaction closes. Among other factors, our outlook anticipates continued growth in our U.S. restaurant Marketplace, as well as ongoing investment in new categories, international markets, and Platform Services. We caution investors that significant uncertainty remains around several factors, including: the ongoing COVID pandemic and the impact of labor shortages, inflation, and other macroeconomic factors. These or other factors could cause the behavior of merchants, Dashers, or consumers to deviate from the expectations included in our guidance. A more complete discussion of our risk factors is available in our 10-K and other relevant SEC filings. Conclusion We ended 2021 with even more opportunity than when we began. The addition of new verticals, new services, and new geographies provides more surfaces to execute against and greater room to drive long-term growth that benefits all of our stakeholders. We expect the pending close of the Wolt acquisition to add to this, bringing extraordinary talent and world-class operations that will expand our ability to enhance local commerce on a global scale. We continue to believe the transition to omni-channel local commerce is in its early innings and we are just beginning to build the platform we envision. While we are the leader in the restaurant category in the U.S., we see significant room for growth within this category and even more in our newer categories. Based on the magnitude of opportunities in front of us, we expect to continue investing much of the cash generated by our core U.S. restaurant business in order to expand our competitive advantages and further our growth initiatives. In doing so, we intend to maintain a consistent approach to investment discipline and manage the business to maximize scale and long-term profit dollars. Our expectations of ourselves are high. We will do our best to exceed them. We could not be more grateful to our employees and stakeholders for the confidence they place in us, or more humbled by our shareholders who entrust us with their capital. Thank you for making this journey possible.

Sincerely,

Tony Xu, Co-founder, CEO and Board Chair, and Prabir Adarkar, CFO

8

DOORDASH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,345 $ 2,504 Short-term marketable securities 514 1,253 Funds held at payment processors 146 320 Accounts receivable, net 291 349 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 221 139 Total current assets 5,517 4,565 Long-term marketable securities - 650 Operating lease right-of-use assets 203 336 Property and equipment, net 210 402 Intangible assets, net 74 61 Goodwill 316 316 Non-marketable equity securities - 409 Other assets 33 70 Total assets $ 6,353 $ 6,809 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 80 $ 161 Operating lease liabilities 15 26 Convertible notes 364 - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 943 1,573 Total current liabilities 1,402 1,760 Operating lease liabilities 238 373 Other liabilities 13 9 Total liabilities 1,653 2,142 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 6,313 6,752 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (4) Accumulated deficit (1,613) (2,081) Total stockholders' equity 4,700 4,667 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,353 $ 6,809 9

DOORDASH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except share amounts which are reflected in thousands, and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenue $ 970 $ 1,300 $ 2,886 $ 4,888 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below 469 635 1,368 2,338 Sales and marketing 347 413 957 1,619 Research and development 209 133 321 430 General and administrative 219 224 556 797 Depreciation and amortization 31 49 120 156 Total costs and expenses 1,275 1,454 3,322 5,340 Loss from operations (305) (154) (436) (452) Interest income 1 1 7 3 Interest expense (10) (1) (32) (14) Other income, net 3 1 3 - Loss before income taxes (311) (153) (458) (463) Provision for income taxes 1 2 3 5 Net loss $ (312) $ (155) $ (461) $ (468) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (2.67) $ (0.45) $ (7.39) $ (1.39) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 116,913 344,469 62,390 336,847 10



DOORDASH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (667) $ (461) $ (468) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32 120 156 Change in fair value of forward contract liability 67 - - Non-cash interest expense - 31 11 Stock-based compensation 18 322 486 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets and accretion of operating lease liabilities 22 40 52 Bad debt expense 4 16 36 Other - 18 28 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Funds held at payment processors (9) (96) (174) Accounts receivable, net (40) (248) (94) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (88) (96) 85 Other assets (18) (20) (51) Accounts payable (13) 54 79 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 251 587 595 Payments for operating lease liabilities (3) (26) (44) Other liabilities (23) 11 (5) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (467) 252 692 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (78) (106) (129) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (315) (28) - Capitalized software and website development costs (14) (53) (108) Purchases of marketable securities (762) (593) (2,344) Sales of marketable securities 160 4 224 Maturities of marketable securities 440 583 720 Purchases of non-marketable equity securities - - (409) Other investing activities (1) 1 (1) Net cash used in investing activities (570) (192) (2,047) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriter discounts - 3,289 - Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs 1,111 382 - Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs - 333 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3 5 32 Deferred offering costs paid (3) (6) (10) Repayment of convertible notes - - (333) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards - (7) (172) Other financing activities (2) - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,109 3,996 (483) Foreign currency effect on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - 2 (1) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 72 4,058 (1,839) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 215 287 4,345 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 287 $ 4,345 $ 2,506 11

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 257 $ 4,345 $ 2,504 Restricted cash 30 - 2 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 287 $ 4,345 $ 2,506 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ - $ - $ 42 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ 1 $ 4 Non-cash investing and financing activities Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock upon initial public offering $ - $ 2,646 $ - Purchases of property and equipment not yet settled $ 14 $ 17 $ 23 Redeemable convertible preferred stock issued in connection with an acquisition $ 100 $ - $ - Leasehold improvements acquired through tenant improvement allowance $ - $ 9 $ 4 Deferred offering costs not yet paid $ 2 $ 10 $ - Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software and website development costs $ - $ 8 $ 93 Holdback consideration for acquisitions $ - $ 3 $ -

12

DOORDASH, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in millions) Mar. 31,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 Dec. 31,

2020 Mar.31,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Sept. 30,

2021 Dec. 31,

2021 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization $ 194 $ 323 $ 382 $ 469 $ 563 $ 555 $ 585 $ 635 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation expense and certain payroll tax expense (1) - - (31) (9) (13) (12) (14) Allocated overhead (5) (5) (4) (4) (5) (6) (7) (7) Adjusted cost of revenue $ 188 $ 318 $ 378 $ 434 $ 549 $ 536 $ 566 $ 614 Sales and marketing $ 152 $ 168 $ 290 $ 347 $ 333 $ 427 $ 446 $ 413 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation expense and certain payroll tax expense (1) - - (37) (10) (14) (15) (14) Allocated overhead (2) (4) (4) (4) (4) (3) (3) (4) Adjusted sales and marketing $ 149 $ 164 $ 286 $ 306 $ 319 $ 410 $ 428 $ 395 Research and development $ 33 $ 38 $ 41 $ 209 $ 82 $ 100 $ 115 $ 133 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation expense and certain payroll tax expense (1) (2) (2) (172) (36) (47) (49) (54) Allocated overhead (4) (3) (4) (3) (3) (3) (4) (3) Adjusted research and development $ 28 $ 33 $ 35 $ 34 $ 43 $ 50 $ 62 $ 76 General and administrative $ 82 $ 88 $ 167 $ 219 $ 169 $ 216 $ 188 $ 224 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation expense and certain payroll tax expense (2) (1) (1) (82) (45) (65) (49) (51) Certain legal, tax, and regulatory settlements, reserves, and expenses(1) (24) (12) (79) (45) (13) (36) (17) (11) Transaction-related costs - - - (1) - - (2) (8) Impairment expenses(2) - (6) (5) - - - (1) - Allocated overhead from cost of revenue, sales and marketing, and research and development 11 12 12 11 12 12 14 14 Adjusted general and administrative $ 67 $ 81 $ 94 $ 102 $ 123 $ 127 $ 133 $ 168

(1)We exclude certain costs and expenses from our calculation of adjusted general and administrative expense because management believes that these costs and expenses are not indicative of our core operating performance, do not reflect the underlying economics of our business, and are not necessary to operate our business. These excluded costs and expenses consist of (i) certain legal costs primarily related to worker classification matters, (ii) reserves for the collection of sales and indirect taxes that we do not expect to incur on a recurring basis, (iii) costs related to the settlement of an intellectual property matter, (iv) expenses related to supporting various policy matters, including those related to worker classification and price controls, and (v) donations as part of our COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts. We believe it is appropriate to exclude the foregoing matters from our calculation of adjusted general and administrative expense because (1) the timing and magnitude of 13

such expenses are unpredictable and thus not part of management's budgeting or forecasting process, and with respect to worker classification matters, management currently expects such expenses will not be material to our results of operations over the long term as a result of increasing legislative and regulatory certainty in this area, including as a result of Proposition 22 and similar legislation. (2)Consists of impairment expense related to an operating lease right-of-use asset associated with our former headquarters. Three Months Ended (In millions, except percentages) Mar. 31,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 Dec. 31,

2020 Mar. 31,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Sept. 30,

2021 Dec. 31,

2021 Revenue $ 362 $ 675 $ 879 $ 970 $ 1,077 $ 1,236 $ 1,275 $ 1,300 Less: Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (194) (323) (382) (469) (563) (555) (585) (635) Less: Depreciation and amortization related to cost of revenue (20) (25) (28) (24) (21) (24) (25) (28) Gross profit $ 148 $ 327 $ 469 $ 477 $ 493 $ 657 $ 665 $ 637 Gross Margin 41 % 48 % 53 % 49 % 46 % 53 % 52 % 49 % Less: Sales and marketing (152) (168) (290) (347) (333) (427) (446) (413) Add: Depreciation and amortization related to cost of revenue 20 25 28 24 21 24 25 28 Add: Stock-based compensation expense and certain payroll tax expense included in cost of revenue and sales and marketing 2 - - 68 19 27 27 28 Add: Allocated overhead included in cost of revenue and sales and marketing 7 9 8 8 9 9 10 11 Contribution Profit (Loss) $ 25 $ 193 $ 215 $ 230 $ 209 $ 290 $ 281 $ 291 Contribution Margin 7 % 29 % 24 % 24 % 19 % 23 % 22 % 22 % Three Months Ended (in millions, except percentages) Mar. 31,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 Dec. 31,

2020 Mar.31,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Sept. 30,

2021 Dec. 31,

2021 Gross profit $ 148 $ 327 $ 469 $ 477 $ 493 $ 657 $ 665 $ 637 Add: Depreciation and amortization related to cost of revenue 20 25 28 24 21 24 25 28 Add: Stock-based compensation expense and certain payroll tax expense included in cost of revenue 1 - - 31 9 13 12 14 Add: Allocated overhead included in cost of revenue 5 5 4 4 5 6 7 7 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 174 $ 357 $ 501 $ 536 $ 528 $ 700 $ 709 $ 686 Adjusted Gross Margin 48 % 53 % 57 % 55 % 49 % 57 % 56 % 53 % 14



Three Months Ended (in millions, except percentages) Mar. 31,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 Dec. 31,

2020 Mar.31,

2021 Jun. 30,

2021 Sept. 30,

2021 Dec. 31,

2021 Net loss $ (129) $ 23 $ (43) $ (312) $ (110) $ (102) $ (101) $ (155) Certain legal, tax, and regulatory settlements, reserves, and expenses(1) 24 12 79 45 13 36 17 11 Transaction-related costs - - - 1 - - 2 8 Impairment expenses(2) - 6 5 - - - 1 - Provision for income taxes 1 - 1 1 1 2 - 2 Interest income and expense 1 7 8 9 10 1 - - Other (income) expense, net 4 (3) (1) (3) - - 1 (1) Stock-based compensation expense and certain payroll tax expense 5 3 3 322 100 139 125 133 Depreciation and amortization expense 24 31 34 31 29 37 41 49 Adjusted EBITDA $ (70) $ 79 $ 86 $ 94 $ 43 $ 113 $ 86 $ 47 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (19) % 12 % 10 % 10 % 4 % 9 % 7 % 4 %

(1)We exclude certain costs and expenses from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes that these costs and expenses are not indicative of our core operating performance, do not reflect the underlying economics of our business, and are not necessary to operate our business. These excluded costs and expenses consist of (i) certain legal costs primarily related to worker classification matters, (ii) reserves for the collection of sales and indirect taxes that we do not expect to incur on a recurring basis, (iii) costs related to the settlement of an intellectual property matter, (iv) expenses related to supporting various policy matters, including those related to worker classification and price controls, and (v) donations as part of our COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts. We believe it is appropriate to exclude the foregoing matters from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because (1) the timing and magnitude of such expenses are unpredictable and thus not part of management's budgeting or forecasting process, and (2) with respect to worker classification matters, management currently expects such expenses will not be material to our results of operations over the long term as a result of increasing legislative and regulatory certainty in this area, including as a result of Proposition 22 and similar legislation. (2)Consists of impairment expense related to an operating lease right-of-use asset associated with our former headquarters.

Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 252 $ 692 Purchases of property and equipment (106) (129) Capitalized software and website development costs (53) (108) Free cash flow $ 93 $ 455

