DoorDash : Partners with PCC Community Markets for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

New partnership offers same-day, natural and organic grocery delivery from 15 PCC stores

Today, we are excited to announce a partnership with PCC Community Markets (PCC or "the co-op") - the largest community-owned food market in the U.S. and one of Seattle's original grocers - to offer on-demand grocery delivery from 15 locations in and around Seattle. PCC is the first community-owned grocer available on the DoorDash marketplace, providing consumers with a reliable and convenient way to stock up on their favorite organic grocery needs and home essentials.

As a Certified Organic retailer, organic, fresh, local, seasonal, and sustainable are always top priorities at PCC. From its incredible produce to natural and organic meat and seafood, or bulk bins to essential pantry items in just the right amount, save a trip to the store and have the same products sold at your neighborhood PCC delivered right to your door. Grocery orders can be placed on-demand from local PCC stores via the DoorDash marketplace app or website.

All participating PCC stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more from PCC.

Additionally, in celebration of the partnership, members and shoppers will receive 30% off (up to $20) with promo code PCC30 on their first PCC DoorDash order of $50 or more. Offer valid through 6/15/23 or while supplies last.*

About PCC Community Markets

Founded in Seattle in 1953, PCC Community Markets (PCC) is a certified organic retailer and the nation's largest community-owned food market. With an active membership of more than 110,000 members, PCC is committed to a triple bottom line that balances environmental, social and economic goals while reducing environmental impacts and giving back to its community. PCC is a haven for those who share a dedication to fresh, organic, seasonal food that is sustainably

sourced from over 800 local producers, farmers, ranchers and fishers. The co-op's mission is to ensure that good food nourishes the communities it serves, while cultivating vibrant, local, organic food systems. PCC operates 16 stores in the Puget Sound area, including the cities of Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle. Seattle stores are in the neighborhoods of Ballard, Central District, Columbia City, Downtown, Fremont, Green Lake, View Ridge and West Seattle. The co-op also plans to open a new store in Madison Valley. In 2021, PCC gave more than 65% of pretax earnings to members and the communities it serves. This includes the co-op's member dividend and support of nonprofits around the Puget Sound area such as Ventures, Washington Farmland Trust and FareStart.

*Offer valid through 6/15/23 or while supplies last. Order from PCC Community Markets and use the promo code PCC30 for 30% off your first order with PCC Community Markets. The maximum value of discount from using the promo code is up to $20 dollars. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $50, excluding taxes and fees. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/