  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DoorDash, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DASH   US25809K1051

DOORDASH, INC.

(DASH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:26 2022-09-09 am EDT
59.58 USD   +0.41%
09/08INSIDER SELL : Doordash
MT
09/06China-focused hedge funds lower exposure as risks mount
RE
09/05China-focused hedge funds lower exposure as risks mount
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DoorDash : Partners with The Raley's Companies for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

09/09/2022 | 09:10am EDT
New partnership offers same-day grocery delivery from Raley's and Bashas' locations

Today, we are excited to announce a partnership with The Raley's Companies, which includes stores within the Raley's division and Bashas' division, to offer on-demand grocery delivery from 213 locations across multiple cities.

Consumers can order groceries on-demand from more than 117 Raley's stores across Northern California and Nevada and over 91 Bashas' stores throughout Arizona. This partnership offers consumers an affordable, reliable and convenient way to stock up on their grocery needs and home essentials. Grocery orders can be placed on-demand from local Raley's and Bashas' stores via the DoorDash marketplace app or website. Consumers can now use DoorDash at Raley's, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley's O-N-E Market, Bashas', Food City, AJ's Fine Foods stores.

This partnership signifies DoorDash's continuing commitment to providing consumers with an unparalleled experience focused on selection, value, and convenience. As consumers' expectations for convenience rise, DoorDash empowers grocers with the tools and technology to reach new and loyal customers where they're at.

All participating Raley's and Bashas' stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more from Raley's and Bashas'.

About The Raley's Companies

The Raley's Companies is a private, family-owned and purpose-driven retail company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Since our founding in 1935, our store operations have grown to include more than 235 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners: Raley's, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley's O-N-E Market, Bashas', Food City, AJ's Fine Foods and Bashas' Diné Market. In addition, The Raley's Companies bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE. Built on a higher purpose, the organization and our over 21,000 employees are committed to quality offerings, exceptional service and doing right by our team members, communities and planet.

Disclaimer

DoorDash Inc. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 13:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DOORDASH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 357 M - -
Net income 2022 -811 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 906 M 22 906 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart DOORDASH, INC.
Duration : Period :
DoorDash, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOORDASH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 59,33 $
Average target price 116,63 $
Spread / Average Target 96,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Xu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher D. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
Prabir Adarkar Chief Financial Officer
John L Doerr Independent Non-Executive Director
Alfred Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOORDASH, INC.-60.15%22 906
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.93%363 000
NETFLIX, INC.-62.25%101 144
PROSUS N.V.-20.24%80 639
AIRBNB, INC.-28.78%75 832
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.83%60 744