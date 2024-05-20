DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), the local commerce platform, and Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, today announced an expanded partnership to offer on-demand delivery from over 1,350 stores across all 50 states. Consumers can now shop Ulta Beauty’s unparalleled assortment of more than 25,000 products from over 600 well-known, exclusive, and emerging brands spanning cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, hair care, wellness and more, exclusively on the DoorDash app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240520267348/en/

DoorDash Partners with Ulta Beauty (Graphic: Business Wire)

With Ulta Beauty’s expansive retail fleet, this partnership marks the first time all of DoorDash’s monthly active users can order from a beauty retailer in all 50 states. This further builds on DoorDash’s recent momentum into new categories across retail and grocery to broaden its selection. Consumers can browse and discover their favorite beauty essentials within the dedicated Beauty tile on DoorDash and receive their items delivered straight to their door in under an hour, on average.*

“We’re thrilled to offer consumers unprecedented access to beauty essentials on DoorDash, including their favorite Ulta Beauty products and brands for every need and occasion,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Partnerships at DoorDash. “From indulging in the latest trends or stocking up on essentials for their everyday routine, new and existing Ulta Beauty guests can now conveniently shop all things beauty on DoorDash.”

“We're delighted to extend Ulta Beauty's extensive beauty assortment to the DoorDash app, further enhancing seamless shopping experiences for our valued guests,” said Jodi Williams, vice president, e-commerce at Ulta Beauty. “As our guests navigate increasingly busy lifestyles, we’re committed to introducing new, practical ways to meet them wherever they are shopping and ensure convenient beauty experiences for all."

To celebrate this expanded partnership, now through June 2, 2024, consumers can get $10 off any Ulta order of $50 or more with code 10ULTA on DoorDash.** Members of Ulta Beauty’s best-in-class loyalty program, Ulta Beauty Rewards™, can simply link their accounts through the Ulta Beauty storefront on the DoorDash app to earn rewards points on every Ulta Beauty purchase they make through DoorDash.***

Ulta Beauty stores are also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fee on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.****

In addition to on-demand delivery via DoorDash’s marketplace, Ulta Beauty guests can continue to shop same-day delivery on ulta.com and through the Ulta Beauty app, which is enabled by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for businesses.

*Based on average delivery time. Delivery times may vary and are not guaranteed.

**Offer valid through 11:59 PM PT on 6/2/2024. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $50, excluding taxes and fees. Maximum discount value using promo code is $10. Limit one per person. Excludes salon, Ear Piercing, Skin Bar at Ulta Beauty and Benefit Brow Bar services, CHANEL, N°1 DE CHANEL, Dyson, Beauty Steals®, Beauty Deals™ and clearance. Not valid at Ulta Beauty at Target or Target.com. Cannot be redeemed for cash or gift cards. Not valid on prior purchases. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code 10ULTA to redeem. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/

***Ulta Beauty Rewards members can link their account on the DoorDash app through the Ulta Beauty storefront using the phone number associated with their account to earn Ulta Beauty Rewards™ base tier points on DoorDash purchases. For complete details on how Ulta Beauty Rewards ™ Membership works on Ulta Beauty via DoorDash Marketplace, see Program Terms and Conditions.

****DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty, the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place®. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,350 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit https://www.ulta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240520267348/en/