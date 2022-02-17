Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DoorDash, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DASH   US25809K1051

DOORDASH, INC.

(DASH)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

DoorDash Shares Rise After 4Q Results, Albertsons Deal

02/17/2022 | 02:17pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Shares of food-delivery company DoorDash Inc. rose on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and said it was introducing an express grocery delivery service with Albertsons Cos.

At 1:45 p.m. ET, DoorDash shares were trading about 11% higher, at $105.18 each. Volume at the time topped 32.9 million shares, above the stock's 65-day average volume of some 4.2 million shares.

After the bell Wednesday, the company reported a fourth-quarter net loss per share of 45 cents on revenue of 41.3 billion. In the year-ago period, the company reported a net loss per share of $2.67 on revenue of $970 million.

The company said demand on its marketplace grew substantially last year, adding "higher-than-expected consumer retention and new consumer growth drove the outperformance."

On Thursday, DoorDash said it would begin offering delivery of fresh groceries in partnership with Albertsons.

Also on Thursday, RBC Capital cut its price target on DoorDash stock to $142 a share from $175, Needham cut its target to $160 from $270, JP Morgan cuts its target to $162 a share from $175 and JMP Securities cut its target to $200 from $210, as reported by Benzinga.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1416ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC. 0.73% 28.98 Delayed Quote.-4.67%
DOORDASH, INC. 11.69% 105.92 Delayed Quote.-36.27%
Analyst Recommendations on DOORDASH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 869 M - -
Net income 2021 -403 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 670 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -80,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 553 M 32 553 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,93x
EV / Sales 2022 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 886
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart DOORDASH, INC.
Duration : Period :
DoorDash, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOORDASH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 94,89 $
Average target price 175,42 $
Spread / Average Target 84,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Xu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher D. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
Prabir Adarkar Chief Financial Officer
John L Doerr Independent Non-Executive Director
Alfred Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
