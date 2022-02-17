DoorDash Shares Rise After 4Q Results, Albertsons Deal

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of food-delivery company DoorDash Inc. rose on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and said it was introducing an express grocery delivery service with Albertsons Cos.

At 1:45 p.m. ET, DoorDash shares were trading about 11% higher, at $105.18 each. Volume at the time topped 32.9 million shares, above the stock's 65-day average volume of some 4.2 million shares.

After the bell Wednesday, the company reported a fourth-quarter net loss per share of 45 cents on revenue of 41.3 billion. In the year-ago period, the company reported a net loss per share of $2.67 on revenue of $970 million.

The company said demand on its marketplace grew substantially last year, adding "higher-than-expected consumer retention and new consumer growth drove the outperformance."

On Thursday, DoorDash said it would begin offering delivery of fresh groceries in partnership with Albertsons.

Also on Thursday, RBC Capital cut its price target on DoorDash stock to $142 a share from $175, Needham cut its target to $160 from $270, JP Morgan cuts its target to $162 a share from $175 and JMP Securities cut its target to $200 from $210, as reported by Benzinga.

