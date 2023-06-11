Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DoorDash, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DASH   US25809K1051

DOORDASH, INC.

(DASH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-09 pm EDT
71.78 USD   +2.59%
02:16pDoordash : The Impact Of Today's Disappointing Earnings Standard Decision In NYC
PU
06/09Insider Sell: Doordash
MT
06/09Insider Sell: Doordash
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DoorDash : The Impact Of Today's Disappointing Earnings Standard Decision In NYC

06/11/2023 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection announced a deeply misguided minimum earnings standard for delivery workers in New York City. This is the result of political posturing and an ill-considered policy passed by the City Council that has been exacerbated by a broken process run by DCWP.

The sad truth is that both the City Council and DCWP have chosen to ignore the unintended consequences this policy will cause, and how it will undermine the very delivery workers it seeks to support.

As we repeatedly made clear, to meet these new demands of such an extreme minimum pay rate, platforms like ours will have to increase costs on each order or reduce services in New York City. The impacts will be felt throughout the city: Dashers may see fewer opportunities to work when they choose, customers may be priced out of orders, and jobs at local restaurants may be lost - including many in low-income communities and communities of color.

DoorDash has and always will be unwavering in our commitment to Dashers, and we are not opposed to a sensible earnings standard that protects the flexibility that Dashers and delivery workers overwhelmingly value. Crucial to DoorDash's commitment to grow and empower local communities is helping to ensure earning opportunities for all New Yorkers.

Rather than listening to the thousands of Dashers and workers in New York City like them who rightly expressed concern about the impact of losing the flexibility that they overwhelmingly value, the DCWP moved forward with a final rule that could reshape the local economy for the worse.

While well-intentioned, the extreme final minimum pay rate announced today will threaten earning opportunities for the thousands of New Yorkers who are looking for ways to make ends meet, while also raising costs for customers, reducing orders for local restaurants and other businesses, and limiting tax revenues for the City. The minimum pay rate far exceeds the standards that apply to nearly every other industry.

Given the City Council's ill-conceived policy and the broken process that resulted in such an extreme final minimum pay rule, we will continue to explore all paths forward - including litigation - to ensure we continue to best support Dashers and protect the flexibility that so many delivery workers like them depend on.

Simply put: Dashers, merchants, and all New Yorkers deserve better than extreme policies like this. The connection that DoorDash offers to those who benefit from our platform today could come at a greater cost tomorrow. We hope that we can find a path forward that allows us to continue to best serve the communities across New York City.

Attachments

Disclaimer

DoorDash Inc. published this content on 11 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2023 18:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DOORDASH, INC.
02:16pDoordash : The Impact Of Today's Disappointing Earnings Standard Decision In NYC
PU
06/09Insider Sell: Doordash
MT
06/09Insider Sell: Doordash
MT
06/08Doordash : Partners With Edible® to Celebrate Life's Sweetest Moments with Fruit Bouquets,..
PU
06/08Snack POS Introduces Seamless Integration with Leading Third-Party Delivery Application..
AQ
06/07Snack POS integrates with third-party delivery services
AQ
06/06Amazon Canada, DoorDash Say Prime Members Will Get Free DashPass Membership
MT
05/30DoorDash Launches Summer of DashPass, Offering Thousands of Savings, VIP Experiences, a..
BU
05/25Doordash : Setting the record straight on a baseless lawsuit
PU
05/24DoorDash, Uber Set to Benefit From Expanding Global Restaurant Delivery Business, Morga..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOORDASH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 244 M - -
Net income 2023 -695 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -39,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27 891 M 27 891 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
EV / Sales 2024 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 16 800
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart DOORDASH, INC.
Duration : Period :
DoorDash, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOORDASH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 71,78 $
Average target price 78,74 $
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Xu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Prabir Adarkar President & Chief Operating Officer
Ravi Inukonda Chief Financial Officer
L. John Doerr Independent Non-Executive Director
Alfred Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOORDASH, INC.47.03%27 891
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.60%406 536
NETFLIX, INC.38.83%186 716
PROSUS N.V.2.68%88 906
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.65.75%82 957
AIRBNB, INC.37.85%74 282
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer