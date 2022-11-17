DoorDash : and WeWork Announce Exclusive Partnership, Support for Local Communities

DoorDash becomes WeWork's exclusive on-demand delivery platform for community events in the U.S. and Canada, kicking off the partnership with food drives for local food banks this holiday season

WeWork (NYSE: WE), one of the leading global flexible space providers, today announced its exclusive partnership with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the local commerce platform. As part of the partnership, DoorDash for Work, DoorDash's corporate meal solution that offers companies ways to provide meals and food perks for employees, will serve as WeWork's exclusive food and beverage delivery partner for WeWork community events across all US and Canada locations. Additionally, DoorDash will collaborate with WeWork on marketing, events, neighborhood engagement, and impact activations, including a nationwide food drive in partnership with local food banks beginning this month.

This multifaceted partnership comes to life across more than 200 WeWork locations in the United States and Canada, bringing millions of people together again around food and community. The partnership also aims to support local communities and economies by promoting small businesses near the WeWork locations. For example, one of many components of the partnership includes providing WeWork members across the country with localized neighborhood guides, encouraging them to explore their local area, and local dining with DoorDash.

To kick off the partnership, WeWork and DoorDash are teaming up through a collaboration of WeWork's annual Season of Service and DoorDash's Project DASH, which empowers food banks, food pantries, and other social impact organizations to increase access to their communities. During the months of November and December, food drives will be hosted in select WeWork locations in the United States. DoorDash will then power the delivery of the donated food in select locations via Project DASH to local food banks and, later, deliver food from local food banks to people experiencing food insecurity.

"We're thrilled to be the exclusive delivery partner for community events at hundreds of WeWork locations across the US and Canada," said Manushika Gabriel, Director & General Manager, DoorDash for Work. "As companies offer flexible options for work, providing employee meal solutions is critical to building company culture. Eating together and sharing meals gives employees a chance to connect with one another and establish touchpoints that are a key part of the workday. With WeWork, we have a great opportunity to share the value of DoorDash for Work with the WeWork community by powering meal perks that we know employees truly value."

"Our partnership with DoorDash for Work allows us to provide our members with high-quality experiences and benefits that can help them to do their best work and collaborate," said Jeff Lesser, Head of Brand Partnerships & Events, U.S. & Canada at WeWork. "While this partnership focuses on offering flexibility and convenience, we're especially grateful to have a partner like DoorDash that is invested in giving back to our local communities."

About WeWork:

WeWork (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we've become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

About DoorDash:

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.