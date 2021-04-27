Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  DoorDash, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DASH

DOORDASH, INC.

(DASH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DoorDash lowers some fees for restaurants

04/27/2021 | 06:25am EDT
A delivery person for Doordash rides his bike in the rain during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - DoorDash Inc, the largest U.S. third-party food delivery company, on Tuesday said it lowered some fees for restaurants to use its platform after many have struggled to stay in business during the recession.

The company will allow restaurants to choose three tiers of service - including its lowest "basic" plan that costs a commission of 15%.

DoorDash and rivals, including Grubhub Inc and Uber Eats, have come under fire for commissions as high as 30% charged to independent restaurants, prompting some cities to cap the fees during the pandemic.

Under DoorDash's new pricing system, eateries can still choose to pay high delivery commissions to DoorDash in exchange for more marketing, a wider delivery radius and better placement in the app, Chief Operating Officer Christopher Payne said in a call with reporters on Monday.

Fees for pickup orders placed through the app were also lowered to 6% from about 15%, among other reductions.

The changes will have no impact on DoorDash's revenues or on how much money its delivery drivers make, Payne said. He did not say how the company might make up for any reduced revenues.

DoorDash waived commissions in the early months of the pandemic and provided other relief totaling $120 mln. Commissions have faced increased scrutiny with deliveries rising as people stayed home, while restaurants struggled to stay afloat.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Hilary Russ


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 709 M - -
Net income 2021 -283 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -198x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49 441 M 49 441 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 3 886
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart DOORDASH, INC.
Duration : Period :
DoorDash, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOORDASH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 170,88 $
Last Close Price 153,80 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony Xu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prabir Adarkar Chief Financial Officer
Christopher D. Payne Chief Operating Officer
Stanley Tang Director & Head-DoorDash Labs
Andy Fang Director & Head-Consumer Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOORDASH, INC.7.74%49 441
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.44%770 538
NETFLIX, INC.-5.63%226 268
PROSUS N.V.4.20%179 357
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.96%107 207
AIRBNB, INC.19.13%104 794
