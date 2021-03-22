DoorDash : Announcing On-Demand Delivery of COVID-19 PCR Test Kits

DoorDash

Bringing DoorDash customers more options for on-demand health & convenience via DashMarts across the country

DoorDash strives to bring customers convenient, on-demand access to everything they need and love in their neighborhoods, from the best local restaurant meals to last-minute grocery items or daily household supplies. Amidst the pandemic, one of our top priorities has been to make health and wellness essentials more accessible, allowing customers to get the items they need most delivered to their doorstep.

Today, we are excited to announce our partnerships with Vault Health and Everlywell , enabling customers to access two COVID-19 home collection kits that received FDA Emergency Use Authorization on-demand from DoorDash's DashMart locations across the nation. The Vault Health powered COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit or the Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC will be available in 12 DashMart locations across the U.S. including Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Phoenix, with more cities rolling out in the coming months. Vault Health's test kit sells for $119 and Everlywell's test kit sells for $109; both may be eligible for reimbursement with healthcare insurance*.

COVID-19 testing will continue to play a critical role as businesses and schools begin to re-open across the US. Tests that can be taken at home and mailed to a lab offer even more convenience to customers as they eliminate the need to make a trip to a testing facility, or wait in long lines at the pharmacy or grocery store. This new offering via DashMart enables customers to order COVID-19 test kits right to their doorstep, expediting the testing process and offering a reliable experience from the comfort of home.

"Vault makes diagnostic testing easy, comfortable, and very fast across the US. Our partnership with DoorDash unlocks same-day access to our easy to collect saliva COVID test, allowing a patient to spit into a tube and receive their results in 24 hours to get them back to travel, work, school, and family time", said Jason Feldman, Vault Founder and CEO.

DoorDash is harnessing the power of our last-mile logistics platform to get healthcare products to customers quickly, whether they are shopping on DoorDash or directly on a business's website. For example, Vault Health test kits will be available for same-day delivery not only via DashMart on the DoorDash marketplace, but also in 20 markets including Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and San Diego through Vault Health's website powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business. By offering fulfillment services to merchants via DashMart and DoorDash Drive, we can power same-day delivery for businesses without a physical footprint, facilitating access to more of what customers need and want.

"As many as 30 percent of people skip doctor's appointments because they don't have a reliable way of getting there," said Dr. Marisa Cruz, Head of Clinical Affairs at Everlywell and former Senior Medical Advisor for Digital Health at the FDA. "The fact that you can now get a kit delivered to your door in hours, quickly collect a sample and drop your kit in the mail, and then receive an accurate COVID-19 diagnosis and speak to a physician about next steps in as little as 24 hours later is a significant step forward for public health".

Amidst the pandemic, one of our priorities has been to make health and wellness essentials more accessible for customers, and we will continue to expand our offerings in the healthcare space. From enabling on-demand delivery of over-the-counter health and wellness products from Walgreens via DoorDash to facilitating prescription delivery from Sam's Club via DoorDash Drive, we strive to provide more convenient and reliable access to the health supplies Americans need now more than ever. We're honored to play a part in broadening access to COVID-19 testing, leveraging our logistics platform to shorten the delivery time for such an essential product.

*You can read more about each test kit below:

Vault Health COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit:

Test type: Remotely-supervised video saliva sample collection with a Vault medical practitioner

FDA Authorized: Yes**, for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing

Supervision included: Yes

Time for results: 24-48 hours after sample arrives at the lab via overnight delivery

Price: $119, may be reimbursable by insurance

Same-day delivery available: Yes, through the DoorDash marketplace app and through Vault Health's website powered by DoorDash Drive

Available at participating DashMart locations: Yes

**The Vault Health COVID-19 Test Kit has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA. Read more at www.vaulthealth.com/covid

Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC:

Test type: Gentle lower nasal swab

FDA Authorized: Yes**, for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing

Supervision required: No

Time for results: 24-48 hours after sample arrives at the lab via overnight delivery

Price: $109, may be reimbursable by insurance

Same-day delivery available: Yes, through the DoorDash marketplace app

Available at participating DashMart locations: Yes

**The Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC has not been FDA cleared or approved. This home collection kit has been authorized by FDA under an EUA. Read more at www.everlywell.com/products/covid-19-test .