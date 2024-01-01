DoorDash plots expansion outside core restaurant business in US - FT
January 01, 2024 at 07:13 am EST
Share
Jan 1 (Reuters) - DoorDash is looking to
diversify beyond its core business of delivering restaurant
meals to home diners, as the U.S. group seeks ways to invest a
growing cash pile, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
"The two largest areas of investment are expansion and
penetration outside of the U.S., as well as the same outside of
restaurants," DoorDash CEO Tony Xu said in an interview with the
Financial Times.
(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan
Harvey)
DoorDash, Inc. is a technology company. The Company operates a local commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and Dashers. The Company's primary offerings are the DoorDash Marketplace, which operates in four countries, including the United States, and the Wolt Marketplace, which operates in 23 countries, most of which are in Europe. Both the DoorDash Marketplace and the Wolt Marketplace (Marketplaces) provide a suite of services that enable merchants to establish an online presence and fulfill orders primarily through independent contractors who use the Company's platform to deliver orders (Dashers). As part of the Marketplaces, the Company also offers Pickup, which allows consumers to place advance orders, skip lines, and pick up their orders with no consumer fees, as well as DoorDash for Work, which provides merchants on the Company's platform with large group orders and catering orders for businesses and events.