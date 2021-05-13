DoorDash raises key growth forecast after surge in first-quarter revenue

The company shares, which have gained about 13% over their initial public offering price, rose 4% in extended trading.

DoorDash, along with rivals Uber Eats, Grubhub Inc and Postmates Inc have benefited from a surge in demand for app-based delivery services in the last year as the COVID-19 situation kept people at home.

DoorDash, which has also branched out into delivery from grocery and convenience stores last year, reported a near three-fold jump in quarterly revenue to $1.08 billion, also boosted by government stimulus checks.

"As markets continued reopening and in-store dining increased across the United States, the impact to our order volume was smaller than we expected, which contributed to strong performance in the quarter," the company said in a statement.

However, the company added that it expects demand to slow as the effects of stimulus wear off.

DoorDash, which went public in December, said it expects full-year marketplace gross order value, which is the total value of all orders placed on its app as well as fees for its DashPass subscription service, of $35 billion to $38 billion, compared with a previous forecast of $30 billion to $33 billion.

