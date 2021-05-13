Log in
    DASH   US25809K1051

DOORDASH, INC.

(DASH)
DoorDash raises key growth forecast after surge in first-quarter revenue

05/13/2021 | 04:27pm EDT
A delivery person for Doordash rides his bike in the rain during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - DoorDash Inc raised its forecast for annual gross order value on Thursday, as food delivery demand remained resilient in the first quarter against the backdrop of vaccine rollouts and easing COVID-19 restrictions encouraging people to dine out.

The company shares, which have gained about 13% over their initial public offering price, rose 4% in extended trading.

DoorDash, along with rivals Uber Eats, Grubhub Inc and Postmates Inc have benefited from a surge in demand for app-based delivery services in the last year as the COVID-19 situation kept people at home.

DoorDash, which has also branched out into delivery from grocery and convenience stores last year, reported a near three-fold jump in quarterly revenue to $1.08 billion, also boosted by government stimulus checks.

"As markets continued reopening and in-store dining increased across the United States, the impact to our order volume was smaller than we expected, which contributed to strong performance in the quarter," the company said in a statement.

However, the company added that it expects demand to slow as the effects of stimulus wear off.

DoorDash, which went public in December, said it expects full-year marketplace gross order value, which is the total value of all orders placed on its app as well as fees for its DashPass subscription service, of $35 billion to $38 billion, compared with a previous forecast of $30 billion to $33 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 719 M - -
Net income 2021 -283 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -145x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 809 M 36 809 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 886
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart DOORDASH, INC.
Duration : Period :
DoorDash, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOORDASH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 170,59 $
Last Close Price 112,99 $
Spread / Highest target 72,6%
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony Xu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prabir Adarkar Chief Financial Officer
Christopher D. Payne Chief Operating Officer
Louis John Doerr Independent Non-Executive Director
Alfred Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOORDASH, INC.-20.85%36 809
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.63%733 112
NETFLIX, INC.-10.31%215 041
PROSUS N.V.-2.06%168 472
NASPERS LIMITED5.14%92 247
AIRBNB, INC.-4.46%85 307