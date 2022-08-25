Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DoorDash, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DASH   US25809K1051

DOORDASH, INC.

(DASH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
64.95 USD   +1.29%
05:24pDoorDash says some customers' details accessed by 'unauthorized party'
RE
08:50aINSIDER SELL : Doordash
MT
08/23DELIVEROO IS NOT AN EMPLOYER : Decision of Full Bench of the Fair Work Commission in Deliveroo Australia Pty Ltd v Franco FWCFB 156
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DoorDash says some customers' details accessed by 'unauthorized party'

08/25/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 25 (Reuters) - DoorDash Inc on Thursday said personal details of some customers and drivers had been accessed by an "unauthorized party" in a phishing attack on a third-party vendor.

The U.S. food delivery firm said details accessed included order and partial payment card information, email, delivery address and phone number of some customers.

The unauthorized party, which used stolen credentials of the vendor's employees to gain access to some internal tools, also got hold of names, phone numbers or email addresses of some drivers, DoorDash added. (https://bit.ly/3ctgYGa)

The company said it quickly disabled the vendor's access to its system after detecting unusual and suspicious activity from the vendor's computer network.

"We have no reason to believe that affected personal information has been misused for fraud or identity theft," DoorDash said. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DOORDASH, INC.
05:24pDoorDash says some customers' details accessed by 'unauthorized party'
RE
08:50aINSIDER SELL : Doordash
MT
08/23DELIVEROO IS NOT AN EMPLOYER : Decision of Full Bench of the Fair Work Commission in Deliv..
AQ
08/22INSIDER SELL : Doordash
MT
08/19DoorDash to Reportedly End Product Delivery Partnership With Walmart
MT
08/19DOORDASH ENDING PARTNERSHIP WITH WAL : Business Insider
MT
08/16Lettuce Entertain You taps DoorDash to enhance online ordering
AQ
08/15Tiger Global slashes portfolio amid losses
RE
08/15Tiger Global slashes portfolio amid losses
RE
08/15SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Continue to Add Support Near Monday Close
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOORDASH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 335 M - -
Net income 2022 -789 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 755 M 24 755 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart DOORDASH, INC.
Duration : Period :
DoorDash, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOORDASH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 64,12 $
Average target price 116,63 $
Spread / Average Target 81,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Xu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher D. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
David J. Richter Vice President
Prabir Adarkar Chief Financial Officer
John L Doerr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOORDASH, INC.-56.94%24 755
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.14%376 697
NETFLIX, INC.-61.89%102 109
PROSUS N.V.-14.72%86 726
AIRBNB, INC.-31.22%73 229
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.53%56 843