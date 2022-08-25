DoorDash says some customers' details accessed by 'unauthorized party'

Aug 25 (Reuters) - DoorDash Inc on Thursday said
personal details of some customers and drivers had been accessed
by an "unauthorized party" in a phishing attack on a third-party
vendor.
The U.S. food delivery firm said details accessed included
order and partial payment card information, email, delivery
address and phone number of some customers.
The unauthorized party, which used stolen credentials of the
vendor's employees to gain access to some internal tools, also
got hold of names, phone numbers or email addresses of some
drivers, DoorDash added. (https://bit.ly/3ctgYGa)
The company said it quickly disabled the vendor's access to
its system after detecting unusual and suspicious activity from
the vendor's computer network.
"We have no reason to believe that affected personal
information has been misused for fraud or identity theft,"
DoorDash said.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vinay Dwivedi)