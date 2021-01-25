Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DoorDash, Inc.    DASH

DOORDASH, INC.

(DASH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DoorDash : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

01/25/2021 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) today announced that the company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The company's earnings press release and shareholder letter will be made available on the DoorDash Investor Relations website at ir.doordash.com.

DoorDash will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. Interested parties may register for and access the live webcast of the call at the DoorDash Investor Relations website at ir.doordash.com.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for 14 days following the call at 800-858-8367 using conference ID: 7959907.

DoorDash announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (ir.doordash.com) and its blog (blog.doordash.com) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Investor Relations Contact
ir@doordash.com

Press Contact
press@doordash.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doordash-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301214306.html

SOURCE DoorDash


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about DOORDASH, INC.
04:06pDOORDASH : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
PR
01/18DOORDASH : Introducing the DoorDash Community Credits Program
PU
01/15DOORDASH : Truist Starts DoorDash at Hold With $190 Price Target
MT
01/14Driving In Reverse? Uber/Lyft Drivers Seek To Undo California's Proposition 2..
AQ
01/13DOORDASH : BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on DoorDash to $200 From $157, M..
MT
01/12DOORDASH : Quebec restaurant files class action against 'abusive' delivery fees ..
AQ
01/11DOORDASH : 2020's most-downloaded foodservice apps revealed
AQ
01/11GRUBHUB : US Online Food Delivery Market to Grow at 7.4% in 2021 to $28.5 Billio..
AQ
01/06Labor Department Finalizes Independent Contractor Rule -- Update
DJ
01/04DOORDASH : Shares Down 3%; Analysts Initiate Coverage
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ