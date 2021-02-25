Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DoorDash, Inc.    DASH

DOORDASH, INC.

(DASH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/24 04:10:00 pm
176.32 USD   +1.63%
05:44aDoorDash to Show Narrower Annual Loss as Growth Continues
DJ
05:28aStock Futures Waver Ahead of Economic Data
DJ
02/24LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DoorDash to Show Narrower Annual Loss as Growth Continues

02/25/2021 | 05:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Preetika Rana

DoorDash Inc.'s first results as a public company are expected to show the food-delivery app growing at a blistering pace while trimming its yearly loss.

Analysts polled by FactSet expect revenue in 2020 to jump more than threefold to $2.85 billion from $885 million a year earlier, as demand for food delivery skyrocketed during widespread shelter-in-place orders. Fourth-quarter revenue is also expected to more than triple to $938 million.

Food delivery has been an expensive logistical undertaking, however. DoorDash turned a surprise profit in last year's second quarter but has never posted a full-year profit. Analysts expect the company's 2020 loss to narrow to $318 million from $667 million a year earlier. But they predict fourth-quarter loss will widen to $153 million from $134 million in the year-earlier period.

DoorDash made its debut on the stock market in December alongside home-sharing giant Airbnb Inc., which also reports its first earnings as a public company on Thursday. Both companies are scheduled to report their results after market hours. DoorDash's shares have climbed 73% from their IPO price as of Wednesday's close. Its more than $56 billion market capitalization makes it is more valuable than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Domino's Pizza Inc. combined.

Consumers are more reliant on food-delivery services than ever before. DoorDash leapfrogged rivals Uber Technologies Inc.'s Eats and Grubhub Inc. to command nearly half the U.S. food-delivery market in mid-October, up from one-third a year earlier. Its monthly subscribers have more than tripled between January and September.

Some restaurants are pushing back against the high fees that food-delivery apps can charge -- up to 30% of an order -- by driving more orders toward their websites and putting idle staff on delivery duty. Regulators in cities including New York, San Francisco and Seattle have stepped in to cap app fees, in an attempt to rein in costs for restaurants.

Grubhub's fourth-quarter loss widened compared with a year earlier as these caps hurt its bottom line, among other things. Uber Eats trimmed its losses in the fourth-quarter.

DoorDash has said it spent millions of dollars to support small restaurants through grants and free marketing during the pandemic. It also waived commissions for restaurants with five or fewer outlets in the initial months of the health crisis.

The company's sales and marketing costs, which include deep discounts to consumers, rose 34% year over year to $900 million.

Write to Preetika Rana at preetika.rana@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-25-21 0544ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. 6.72% 200.2 Delayed Quote.36.38%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 2.32% 1449.06 Delayed Quote.4.50%
DOORDASH, INC. 1.63% 176.32 Delayed Quote.23.52%
GRUBHUB INC. -1.50% 64.84 Delayed Quote.-12.70%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -3.73% 53.91 Delayed Quote.5.71%
All news about DOORDASH, INC.
05:44aDoorDash to Show Narrower Annual Loss as Growth Continues
DJ
05:28aStock Futures Waver Ahead of Economic Data
DJ
02/24LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/24GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/23Tech Selloff Eases After Fed Signals Steady Course -- 4th Update
DJ
02/23Tech Selloff Eases After Fed Signals Steady Course -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/23Tech Selloff Eases After Fed Signals Steady Course -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/23Tech Selloff Eases After Fed Signals Steady Course -- Update
DJ
02/23SQUARE : Reports 4Q Profit Boosted by DoorDash Investment
DJ
02/23DOORDASH : Doctor On Demand & DoorDash Host Webinar to Address Dashers' COVID-19..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 858 M - -
Net income 2020 -341 M - -
Net cash 2020 4 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -67,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56 009 M 56 009 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 279
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart DOORDASH, INC.
Duration : Period :
DoorDash, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOORDASH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 172,33 $
Last Close Price 176,32 $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony Xu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prabir Adarkar Chief Financial Officer
Christopher D. Payne Chief Operating Officer
Stanley Tang Director & Head-DoorDash Labs
Andy Fang Director & Head-Consumer Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOORDASH, INC.23.52%56 009
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED21.81%843 727
NETFLIX, INC.2.35%245 103
PROSUS N.V.12.54%195 006
NASPERS LIMITED18.08%102 988
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.71%95 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ