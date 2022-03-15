Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DoorDash, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DASH   US25809K1051

DOORDASH, INC.

(DASH)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/15 10:40:57 am
80.26 USD   +5.52%
EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT : Margaret Chen, Engineering Manager￼
PU
03/14DoorDash Announces Accelerator for Local Goods to Empower Aspiring Entrepreneurs
PR
03/11INSIDER BUY : Doordash
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Employee Spotlight: Margaret Chen, Engineering Manager￼

03/15/2022 | 10:32am EDT
#1 - Tell us about your role and journey so far at DoorDash.

I joined DoorDash at the end of November 2021! I lead an engineering team named Merchants Acquisition under DoorDash Drive, the white-label fulfillment delivery service. My team currently focuses on creating the best new merchant onboarding experience as well as launching Drive business internationally. Before DoorDash, I worked at Amazon for over six years.

#2 - How did you get into software engineering?

When I was in high school, I had no idea what major to pick in college. I ended up taking AP economics, accounting, and psychology in my senior year, but still didn't have a firm preference. During my first semester in college, my first software engineering course was Intro to Programming. It turned out to be my favorite subject and I made my choice from there.

I graduated with dual majors in Computer Science and Statistics, and decided to enter the tech industry as a software engineer to utilize my technical background.

#3 - What has been your proudest accomplishment in your career?

At the end of the day, I always found the most fulfilling part of my job to be an influence to people I work with. To see their growth in their career and personal development gives me the deepest pride. Through my time as a people manager, I've promoted people to higher levels as well as helped people transition to different career tracks.

#5 - What kind of impact are you making for our DoorDash customers?

My team currently focuses on creating the best new merchants onboarding experience onto DoorDash Drive as well as approaching international merchants by launching Drive business in different countries.

We aim to deliver a superior customer experience through dashing!

#6 - What do you love most about working at DoorDash, and what do you think is important for potential candidates to know?

I love seeing the real passion from every single person I work with, being part of the growth mindset of this company and witnessing the visionary and caring leadership.

#7 - You'll be speaking at an upcoming IT Sessions event hosted by Upwardly Global, a nonprofit that helps immigrant and refugee professionals rebuild their careers in the United States. What can attendees expect to hear about on March 16?

At the event, I will be sharing my own experiences as an immigrant, some difficulties I've met and principles I found useful to overcome them. Hopefully that will shed some light on people who will attend the event and inspire discussion topics in the session.

-

Check out open roles on the Engineering team and apply today!

Disclaimer

DoorDash Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 14:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT : Margaret Chen, Engineering Manager￼
