Employee Spotlight: Margaret Chen, Engineering Manager￼

I joined DoorDash at the end of November 2021! I lead an engineering team named Merchants Acquisition under DoorDash Drive, the white-label fulfillment delivery service. My team currently focuses on creating the best new merchant onboarding experience as well as launching Drive business internationally. Before DoorDash, I worked at Amazon for over six years.

#2 - How did you get into software engineering?

When I was in high school, I had no idea what major to pick in college. I ended up taking AP economics, accounting, and psychology in my senior year, but still didn't have a firm preference. During my first semester in college, my first software engineering course was Intro to Programming. It turned out to be my favorite subject and I made my choice from there.

I graduated with dual majors in Computer Science and Statistics, and decided to enter the tech industry as a software engineer to utilize my technical background.

#3 - What has been your proudest accomplishment in your career?

At the end of the day, I always found the most fulfilling part of my job to be an influence to people I work with. To see their growth in their career and personal development gives me the deepest pride. Through my time as a people manager, I've promoted people to higher levels as well as helped people transition to different career tracks.

#5 - What kind of impact are you making for our DoorDash customers?

We aim to deliver a superior customer experience through dashing!

#6 - What do you love most about working at DoorDash, and what do you think is important for potential candidates to know?

I love seeing the real passion from every single person I work with, being part of the growth mindset of this company and witnessing the visionary and caring leadership.

#7 - You'll be speaking at an upcoming IT Sessions event hosted by Upwardly Global, a nonprofit that helps immigrant and refugee professionals rebuild their careers in the United States. What can attendees expect to hear about on March 16?

At the event, I will be sharing my own experiences as an immigrant, some difficulties I've met and principles I found useful to overcome them. Hopefully that will shed some light on people who will attend the event and inspire discussion topics in the session.

