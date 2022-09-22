Advanced search
    A000150   KR7000150003

DOOSAN CORPORATION

(A000150)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
92700.00 KRW   +1.87%
09/22DOOSAN : Enerbility Picking Up the Pace for Extreme Materials Business
PU
09/19DOOSAN CORPORATION(KOSE : A000155) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/31DOOSAN : Enerbility Joins Hands with Local Partners for Nuclear Cask Business
PU
Doosan : Enerbility Picking Up the Pace for Extreme Materials Business

09/22/2022 | 11:50pm EDT
- Together with the "Extreme Materials Demonstration & Research Complex" being built in Changwon, synergy creation expected
- Doosan's extreme materials business introduced at the KIMS TECHFAIR 2022, which opened on Sept. 21st

Buoyed by the construction of the "Extreme Materials Demonstration & Research Complex" being pursued in Changwon City, Doosan Enerbility announced its plans on September 22nd to step up efforts for development of the extreme materials business. The demonstration & research complex, a joint project being pursued by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS), is slated to be built by 2028 on the 78,080㎡-sized plot that had formerly been home to the Republic of Korea Army College in Yeojwa-dong, Jinhae-gu of Changwon City.

Extreme materials refer to materials that can withstand harsh operating environments, such as ultra-high and ultra-low temperatures, not to mention extreme conditions concerning pressure, impact, radiation and corrosion. Doosan Enerbility is expanding the use of such extreme materials in its major areas of business, such as the gas turbine business (ultra-high temperature, oxidation, corrosion), SMRs (radiation, impact), hydrogen (ultra-low temperature, impact) and 3D printing (strength, oxidation, corrosion).

"We welcome the development of Korea's first extreme materials-related R&D and demonstration infrastructure, which is being led by the Ministry of Science and ICT and KIMS and supported by the local authorities such as Gyeongsangnam-do Province and Changwon City," said Yongjin Song, Doosan Enerbility's CSO. He added, "We expect to see organic industry-academia-research sector cooperation clusters being formed around this Extreme Materials Demonstration & Research Complex in the future, which in turn will help with verifying the technology development results and promoting the extreme materials sector."

In the meantime, Doosan Enerbility attended the KIMS TECHFAIR 2022, which was held at the Changwon Exhibition Convention Center for two days starting from September 21st, to introduce the status and plans concerning its extreme materials business. The KIMS TECHFAIR is an event that is hosted by the Korea Institute of Materials Science for the purpose of sharing the latest trends of the materials technology sector.

Disclaimer

Doosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 03:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
