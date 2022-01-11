Log in
    A000150   KR7000150003

DOOSAN CORPORATION

(A000150)
Doosan : Heavy Pursues Expansion of Digital Business

01/11/2022 | 02:18am EST
- "MoU on 5G-based Next Generation Digital Business Cooperation" signed with Gangwon Technopark, Ericsson-LG and DDI
- Demonstration pursued for new businesses, such as digital control center for power generation, transportation and manufacturing sectors

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction is partnering up with public institutions and global IT companies to expand its digital business, moving beyond the power generation sector, its primary target market, into other diverse fields.

Doosan Heavy announced on January 10th that it had signed an "MoU on 5G-based Next Generation Digital Business Cooperation" with Gangwon Technopark (GWTP), Ericsson-LG and Doosan Digital Innovation (DDI). In attendance at the signing ceremony that was held at the Bundang Doosan Tower were Seong-In Kim, President of GWTP; Kyohun Shim, Vice President of Ericsson-LG; Inyoung Lim, Senior Vice President of DDI; Seiyoung Jang, Vice President of Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, among others.

With the signing of the MoU, the signatories agreed to work on building a comprehensive partnership aimed at establishing a new digital ecosystem for Gangwon Province, which includes setting up a digital control center for the power generation, transportation and manufacturing businesses. GWTP will be responsible for establishing a smart business center to support the implementation and demonstration of a digital twin technology-applied control center, while Doosan will be bringing its digital solutions, DDI will be contributing its system integration expertise and Ericsson-LG will be providing its 5G technology for the partnership.

"By exhibiting our proven technological expertise in the power generation sector at home and abroad, such as for power plants and offshore wind turbines, Doosan Heavy has been able to build trust with customers for our digital business," said Yongjin Song, CSO of Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction. He added, "By entering into this partnership, we will be pursuing the establishment of a new digital ecosystem and demonstration of new businesses, and will be actively expanding our digital business into other non-power sectors."

Since 2013, Doosan Heavy has been operating the "Digital Innovation" organization which consists of the Data Analysis Team and Data Solutions Team. Doosan has been applying its digital solutions, such as the ICT-based integrated monitoring system for wind turbines and "PreVision," the early warning solution for power plants, to domestic and global power plants in order to help improve the reliability and efficiency of power plants.



▲The attendees pose for a group photo after signing the "MoU on 5G-based Next Generation Digital Business Cooperation' at the Bundang Doosan Tower in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do. From left to right: Inyoung Lim, SVP of DDI; Seong-In Kim, President of GWTP; Seiyoung Jang, VP of Doosan Heavy; Kyohun Shim, VP of Ericsson-LG.

Disclaimer

Doosan Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
