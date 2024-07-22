Doosan Enerbility

July 2024

Doosan Group strategy for "New Doosan"

"New Doosan" bracing for the future

Clean energy

Smart machines

Advanced materials

"Clean energy

"Smart machines

"Semiconductors +

transformation"

converged with advanced

advanced materials"

techonlogies"

expansion

• Nuclear power/SMR

• Self-driving

• Comprehensive OSAT1)for

• Gas/hydrogen turbine

construction/industrial vehicles

semiconductors

• Offshore wind power/recycling

• Motorized

• Advanced materials for

construction/industrial vehicles

semiconductors, networks,

• Hydrogen/ammonia

• Collaborative robotics for

mobile and EVs

manufacturing and services

Mega-scaleAI-based digital

Sustainable management in line

transformation

with global ESG standard

Secure financial soundness

1) OSAT stands for outsourced semiconductor assembly and test

1. Overview for goverance restructuring

Doosan Group restructuring overview

Categorized into three growth engines of "New Doosan" to maximize synergies among affiliates

Doosan

Corp.

30%68%

39%

30%

Doosan

Corp.

42%

100% Doosan

Cuvex

39%

Doosan

Enerbility

Doosan Robotics

Doosan Tesna(1)

Doosan

Enerbility

Doosan Robotics

Doosan Tesna(1)

46%

32%

Doosan

Bobcat

Doosan Fuel

Cell

32%

Doosan Fuel Cell

Clean

100%

Doosan

Bobcat

Smart Advanced

100%

Doosan Cuvex

energy

machines materials

Note: Stake ratio based on voting rights, assuming that appraisal rights are not exercised;

(1) Doosan Portfolio Holdings (financing vehicle) was excluded

Dissipate vertical governace risks (heavy concentration under Doosan Corp.'s arms)

Form clusters by business (streamlining complex governance)

  • Maximize synergies (clean energy, smart machines) Respective subsidiaries focus on their own business

Spin-off/merger and comprehensive stock exchange

Doosan Enerbility is split into an ongoing concern and a new entity that merges with Doosan Robotics. After that, Doosan Bobcat will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Doosan Robotics through a comprehensive stock exchange

Doosan

Corp.

Doosan

Doosan

Corp.

Corp.

30%68%

Doosan

Doosan

Enerbility

Robotics

46%

Doosan

Bobcat

30%

Doosan

Enerbility (surviving)

Spin-

off

30%

59%

Doosan

Doosan

Enerbility

Robotics

(new)

46%

Merger

Doosan

Bobcat

30%

Doosan

Enerbility (surviving)

42%

Doosan

Robotics

100%

Doosan

Bobcat

  • Doosan Enerbility: 46% stake in Doosan Bobcat
  • Doosan Corp.: 68% stake in Doosan Robotics
  • Doosan Enerbility is split into an ongoing concern and a new entity with Doosan Bobcat stake and debt that merges with Doosan Robotics
  • Doosan Corp.'s stake in Doosan Robotics drops to
    59%
  • Doosan Robotics owns 46% of Doosan Bobcat
  • Doosan Corp.'s stake in Doosan Robotics drops to 42%
  • Businesses are integrated as Doosan Robotics wholly owns Doosan Bobcat

Key timeline

Scheduled to complete relisting in November 2024 after the BoD resolution on spin-off on July 11 and the

general shareholders' meeting on September 25.

  • Shareholders who acquired shares prior to the disclosure of the BoD resolution (July 11) and by the next business day (July 12) following the disclosureare eligible for the appraisal rights for dissenting shareholders
  • Shareholders holding shares of Doosan Enerbility as of October 28 (the date of allocation of new shares) are eligible to receive shares of Doosan Robotics.
  • Relisting of Doosan Enerbility shares and listing of new shares of Doosan Robotics on November 25

BoD resolution

on spin-off

Jul 11

General meeting of shareholders (GMS)

Sep 25

The date of

allocation of new

shares

Oct 15

Oct 28

Dissent notice by

Appraisal rights exercise

objecting shareholders

(Sep 25 - Oct 15)

(Sep 10-24)

Creditor protection procedures

Suspension of trading (Oct 25-Nov 22)

(Sep 25 - Oct 25)

Jul 29

Oct 25

Oct 29

Nov 25

Record date for

shareholders eligible to participate in GMS

Date of spin-

off/merger

Relisting

Spin-off ratio

Pre-spin

(1Q24, separate)

Post-spin*

Surviving entity

New entity*

Assets

KRW13.9tn

Liabilities

KRW7.9tn

Share- holders' equity KRW6.0tn

Assets

KRW11.7

tn

Liabilities

KRW7.2tn

Sharehol

ders' equity

KRW4.5tn

Assets

KRW2.2tn

Liabilities

KRW0.7tn

Shareholders'

equity

KRW1.5tn

  • Pro forma financial statements after the spin-off; See disclosure for final figures
  • Subject to merger with Doosan Robotics

Spin-off ratio is based on the book value

  • 1:0.2474030

Merger ratio

Instead of the book value (KRW 47,600/sh), Doosan Enerbility's 46% stake in Doosan Bobcat will be revalued based on the fair value (KRW 50,612/sh) for the merger. After excluding the transferred liabilities, the asset value of the merged entity is derived to be KRW1.6tn.

Pre-merger

Book value

Fair value

New entity

New entity

Merged into

Doosan Robotics

Assets

KRW2.2tn

Liabilities

KRW0.7tn

Shareholders'

equity

KRW1.5tn

KRW0.1tn

Assets

KRW2.2tn

Liabilities

KRW0.7tn

KRW0.1tn

Shareholders'

equity

KRW1.5tn

Liabilities

KRW0.7tn

Assets

Shareholders'

KRW2.3tn

equity

KRW1.6tn

(Doosan Bobcat book value Enerbility's

(Doosan Bobcat market cap x Enerbility's

46% stake)

46% stake)

KRW1.6tn

KRW1.6tn

Market cap

No. of shares

158,476,749

20,219,377

Base price

KRW10,221

KRW80,114

Merger ratio is based on the base price

1:0.1275856

Pre/Post-merger financial structure

Pre-merger

Surviving entity

Book value

New entity

Post-merger

Surviving entity

Robotics

Assets

KRW11.7tn

Liabilities

KRW7.2tn

Shareholders'

equity

KRW4.5tn

Liabilities

KRW0.7tn

Assets

Shareholders'

KRW2.2tn

equity

KRW1.5tn

Assets

KRW11.7tn

Liabilities

KRW7.2tn

Shareholders'

equity

KRW4.5tn

Assets

KRW2.3tn

Liabilities

KRW0.7tn

Shareholders'

equity

KRW1.6tn

Market cap

KRW12.4tn

No. of shares

482,084,397

Base price*

KRW25,673

KRW1.6tn

158,476,749

KRW10,221

Market cap

KRW12.4tn

KRW1.6tn

No. of shares

482,084,397

20,219,377

Base price

KRW25,673

KRW80,114

  • Base price for each entity is calculated based on June 10 close (KRW21,850), the day before the Board meeting

