Doosan Group strategy for "New Doosan"
"New Doosan" bracing for the future
Clean energy
Smart machines
Advanced materials
"Clean energy
"Smart machines
"Semiconductors +
transformation"
converged with advanced
advanced materials"
techonlogies"
expansion
• Nuclear power/SMR
• Self-driving
• Comprehensive OSAT1)for
• Gas/hydrogen turbine
construction/industrial vehicles
semiconductors
• Offshore wind power/recycling
• Motorized
• Advanced materials for
construction/industrial vehicles
semiconductors, networks,
• Hydrogen/ammonia
• Collaborative robotics for
mobile and EVs
manufacturing and services
Mega-scaleAI-based digital
Sustainable management in line
transformation
with global ESG standard
Secure financial soundness
1) OSAT stands for outsourced semiconductor assembly and test
2
1. Overview for goverance restructuring
Doosan Group restructuring overview
Categorized into three growth engines of "New Doosan" to maximize synergies among affiliates
Doosan
Corp.
30%68%
39%
30%
Doosan
Corp.
42%
100% Doosan
Cuvex
39%
Doosan
Enerbility
Doosan Robotics
Doosan Tesna(1)
Doosan
Enerbility
Doosan Robotics
Doosan Tesna(1)
46%
32%
Doosan
Bobcat
Doosan Fuel
Cell
32%
Doosan Fuel Cell
Clean
100%
Doosan
Bobcat
Smart Advanced
100%
Doosan Cuvex
energy
machines materials
Note: Stake ratio based on voting rights, assuming that appraisal rights are not exercised;
(1) Doosan Portfolio Holdings (financing vehicle) was excluded
Dissipate vertical governace risks (heavy concentration under Doosan Corp.'s arms)
Form clusters by business (streamlining complex governance)
- Maximize synergies (clean energy, smart machines) Respective subsidiaries focus on their own business
4
Spin-off/merger and comprehensive stock exchange
Doosan Enerbility is split into an ongoing concern and a new entity that merges with Doosan Robotics. After that, Doosan Bobcat will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Doosan Robotics through a comprehensive stock exchange
Doosan
Corp.
Doosan
Doosan
Corp.
Corp.
30%68%
Doosan
Doosan
Enerbility
Robotics
46%
Doosan
Bobcat
30%
Doosan
Enerbility (surviving)
Spin-
off
30%
59%
Doosan
Doosan
Enerbility
Robotics
(new)
46%
Merger
Doosan
Bobcat
30%
Doosan
Enerbility (surviving)
42%
Doosan
Robotics
100%
Doosan
Bobcat
- Doosan Enerbility: 46% stake in Doosan Bobcat
- Doosan Corp.: 68% stake in Doosan Robotics
- Doosan Enerbility is split into an ongoing concern and a new entity with Doosan Bobcat stake and debt that merges with Doosan Robotics
-
Doosan Corp.'s stake in Doosan Robotics drops to
59%
- Doosan Robotics owns 46% of Doosan Bobcat
- Doosan Corp.'s stake in Doosan Robotics drops to 42%
- Businesses are integrated as Doosan Robotics wholly owns Doosan Bobcat
5
Key timeline
Scheduled to complete relisting in November 2024 after the BoD resolution on spin-off on July 11 and the
general shareholders' meeting on September 25.
- Shareholders who acquired shares prior to the disclosure of the BoD resolution (July 11) and by the next business day (July 12) following the disclosureare eligible for the appraisal rights for dissenting shareholders
- Shareholders holding shares of Doosan Enerbility as of October 28 (the date of allocation of new shares) are eligible to receive shares of Doosan Robotics.
- Relisting of Doosan Enerbility shares and listing of new shares of Doosan Robotics on November 25
BoD resolution
on spin-off
Jul 11
General meeting of shareholders (GMS)
Sep 25
The date of
allocation of new
shares
Oct 15
Oct 28
Dissent notice by
Appraisal rights exercise
objecting shareholders
(Sep 25 - Oct 15)
(Sep 10-24)
Creditor protection procedures
Suspension of trading (Oct 25-Nov 22)
(Sep 25 - Oct 25)
Jul 29
Oct 25
Oct 29
Nov 25
Record date for
shareholders eligible to participate in GMS
Date of spin-
off/merger
Relisting
6
Spin-off ratio
Pre-spin
(1Q24, separate)
Post-spin*
Surviving entity
New entity*
Assets
KRW13.9tn
Liabilities
KRW7.9tn
Share- holders' equity KRW6.0tn
Assets
KRW11.7
tn
Liabilities
KRW7.2tn
Sharehol
ders' equity
KRW4.5tn
Assets
KRW2.2tn
Liabilities
KRW0.7tn
Shareholders'
equity
KRW1.5tn
- Pro forma financial statements after the spin-off; See disclosure for final figures
- Subject to merger with Doosan Robotics
Spin-off ratio is based on the book value
- 1:0.2474030
7
Merger ratio
Instead of the book value (KRW 47,600/sh), Doosan Enerbility's 46% stake in Doosan Bobcat will be revalued based on the fair value (KRW 50,612/sh) for the merger. After excluding the transferred liabilities, the asset value of the merged entity is derived to be KRW1.6tn.
Pre-merger
Book value
Fair value
New entity
New entity
Merged into
Doosan Robotics
Assets
KRW2.2tn
Liabilities
KRW0.7tn
Shareholders'
equity
KRW1.5tn
KRW0.1tn
Assets
KRW2.2tn
Liabilities
KRW0.7tn
KRW0.1tn
Shareholders'
equity
KRW1.5tn
Liabilities
KRW0.7tn
Assets
Shareholders'
KRW2.3tn
equity
KRW1.6tn
(Doosan Bobcat book value Enerbility's
(Doosan Bobcat market cap x Enerbility's
46% stake)
46% stake)
KRW1.6tn
KRW1.6tn
Market cap
No. of shares
158,476,749
20,219,377
Base price
KRW10,221
KRW80,114
Merger ratio is based on the base price
→ 1:0.1275856
8
Pre/Post-merger financial structure
Pre-merger
Surviving entity
Book value
New entity
Post-merger
Surviving entity
Robotics
Assets
KRW11.7tn
Liabilities
KRW7.2tn
Shareholders'
equity
KRW4.5tn
Liabilities
KRW0.7tn
Assets
Shareholders'
KRW2.2tn
equity
KRW1.5tn
Assets
KRW11.7tn
Liabilities
KRW7.2tn
Shareholders'
equity
KRW4.5tn
Assets
KRW2.3tn
Liabilities
KRW0.7tn
Shareholders'
equity
KRW1.6tn
Market cap
KRW12.4tn
No. of shares
482,084,397
Base price*
KRW25,673
KRW1.6tn
158,476,749
KRW10,221
Market cap
KRW12.4tn
KRW1.6tn
No. of shares
482,084,397
20,219,377
Base price
KRW25,673
KRW80,114
- Base price for each entity is calculated based on June 10 close (KRW21,850), the day before the Board meeting
9
