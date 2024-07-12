"We will be handling everything for the K-gas turbine, which is a product of collaboration between 340 parties from Korea's local industry, academia and research sectors."

Doosan Enerbility announced on July 10th that it had signed a long-term service agreement (LTSA) with Korea Southern Power (KOSPO) on providing maintenance services for the gas turbine installed at the Andong Combined Cycle Power Plant Unit 2. The gas turbine, which is to have a capacity of 380MW, is one that Doosan itself will be supplying based on the agreement signed with KOSPO this past January. This marks Doosan's first successive winning of an LTSA for a gas turbine that is to be provided by Doosan to the client.

The Andong Combined Cycle Power Plant Unit 2, which is to have a capacity of 569MW, is scheduled to be built in Pungsan-eup of the North Gyeongsang Province's Andong City by March 2027. Based on the agreement, Doosan will be performing the following services - the supply of hot parts and regenerative maintenance, scheduled maintenance, application of customized digital solutions* for Doosan's gas turbine, and assurance of the performance and maintenance schedule. The duration of the contract is set to be for 10 years upon completion of the construction.* PreVision (Early Warning) , RMS( Remote Monitoring Service), etc.

Given that long term services for gas turbines require the highest level of comprehensive expertise, this used to be an area monopolized by foreign original equipment manufacturers. With the signing of this agreement, not only will this enable Doosan to solidify its position in the market as a leading OEM of gas turbines, but it will also help the company secure a stable source of revenue for the long term.

"This contract with KOSPO marks the first time that Korea's gas turbine industry has independently taken on the entire process from manufacturing of the product to maintenance services," said Seungwoo Sohn, CEO of Doosan Enerbility's Power Services Business Group. "As this gas turbine is a product that was developed through the joint efforts of 340 parties from Korean's local industry, academia and research sectors, we will do our very best to ensure smooth operation for the client."

Since signing its first gas turbine supplier agreement in 2019, Doosan Enerbility has been rapidly increasing its order intake in this area. After winning the supplier contracts for the Boryeong New Combined Cycle Power Plant last year and the Andong Combined Cycle Power Plant this January, Doosan was awarded the contract for the Bundang Combined Cycle Power Plant this past June, which entails supplying the main components, including a 380MW gas turbine. Doosan Enerbility plans to further boost its business, by pursuing the target of winning over KRW 7 trillion worth of new gas turbine orders in the Korean domestic market over the next five years.