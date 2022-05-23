Log in
    A336260   KR7336260005

DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO., LTD.

(A336260)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  05-19
37450.00 KRW   +5.49%
01:46aDOOSAN FUEL CELL : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
04/28UBS Adjusts Doosan Fuel Cell's Price Target to 50,000 Won From 55,000 Won, Keeps at Buy
MT
04/27DOOSAN FUEL CELL : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
PU
Doosan Fuel Cell : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract

05/23/2022 | 01:46am EDT
Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
1. Type of sales or supply contract Other sales or supply contracts
- Name of contract concluded Fuel cell system supply contract
2. Details of contract Contract amount (KRW) -
Sales of the latest fiscal year (KRW) 381,400,000,000
Ratio to sales (%) -
Classified as a large-sized corporation? No
3. Counterparty to contract -
- Relationship to company -
4. Regions of sales or supply (markets served) Republic of Korea
5. Contract period Start date 2022-05-20
End date 2023-10-19
6. Terms and conditions of contract -
7. Effective date of contract (receipt of orders) 2022-05-20
8. Withholding of disclosure Reasons for withholding disclosure Business confidentiality
Withholding period 2023-10-19
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above contract concerns the supply of approximately 18MW fuel cell systems(Hydrogen model) for a fuel cell power plant using byproduct hydrogen and the contract amount is worth about KRW 70 billion.

- The 'Sales of the latest fiscal year' in Clause 2 is based on the K-IFRS non-consolidated financial statements for year 2021 and the number is rounded up to the nearest KRW 100 million.

- The 'Contract amount' in Clause 2 and the 'Counterparty to contract' in Clause 3 will be disclosed after the withholding period is over.

- The 'Contract period' in Clause 5 may be changed depending on contractual progress.
※ Related disclosure -

Disclaimer

Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 05:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
