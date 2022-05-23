Doosan Fuel Cell : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract

- The above contract concerns the supply of approximately 18MW fuel cell systems(Hydrogen model) for a fuel cell power plant using byproduct hydrogen and the contract amount is worth about KRW 70 billion.



- The 'Sales of the latest fiscal year' in Clause 2 is based on the K-IFRS non-consolidated financial statements for year 2021 and the number is rounded up to the nearest KRW 100 million.



- The 'Contract amount' in Clause 2 and the 'Counterparty to contract' in Clause 3 will be disclosed after the withholding period is over.



- The 'Contract period' in Clause 5 may be changed depending on contractual progress.