Doosan Fuel Cell : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance
in KRW mn, %
Category
Current period
Previous period
Changes over previous period (%)
Same period of last year
Changes over same period of last year (%)
('22.1Q)
('21.4Q)
('21.1Q)
Sales
Current
51,249
131,189
-60.9%
71,983
-28.8%
Cumulative
51,249
381,412
-
71,983
-28.8%
Operating income
Current
-8,621
8,989
turned to deficit
316
turned to deficit
Cumulative
-8,621
17,990
-
316
turned to deficit
Net income from continuing operation before income tax
Current
-4,283
6,873
turned to deficit
2,030
turned to deficit
Cumulative
-4,283
18,630
-
2,030
turned to deficit
Net income
Current
-2,917
5,799
turned to deficit
-4,260
31.5%
Cumulative
-2,917
8,695
-
-4,260
31.5%
-
-
-
-
-
-
2. Details of information released
Information provider
IR Team
Information recipients
Institutional Investors, analysts, individual investors, press, etc.
Date & time of information released
To be provided as needed after the fair disclosure
Title and place of event held
-
3. Contact points (department/phone number)
IR Team / +82-2-3398-1248
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above is preliminary financial results based on the non-consolidated financial statements in accordance with the K-IFRS.
- The data above has not been reviewed by an external auditor and may differ from actual results.
- The above information is a summary and further details will be posted on the 'Investors' section of the company website(www.doosanfuelcell.com/en).
※ Related disclosure
-
Sales 2022
693 B
0,55 B
0,55 B
Net income 2022
30,7 B
0,02 B
0,02 B
Net cash 2022
172 B
0,14 B
0,14 B
P/E ratio 2022
79,7x
Yield 2022
0,38%
Capitalization
2 299 B
1 824 M
1 824 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,07x
EV / Sales 2023
1,87x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
60,8%
Technical analysis trends DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
35 100,00 KRW
Average target price
58 380,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target
66,3%
