    A336260   KR7336260005

DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO., LTD.

(A336260)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-25
35100.00 KRW   -0.57%
DOOSAN FUEL CELL : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
PU
04/26DOOSAN FUEL CELL : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
04/01Nomura Adjusts Doosan Fuel Cell's Price Target to 57,000 South Korean Won From 68,000 Won, Keeps at Buy
MT
Doosan Fuel Cell : Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)

04/27/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure)
※ The following are interim figures, and may be different from final data.
1. Details of business performance in KRW mn, %
Category Current period Previous period Changes over previous period (%) Same period of last year Changes over same period of last year (%)
('22.1Q) ('21.4Q) ('21.1Q)
Sales Current 51,249 131,189 -60.9% 71,983 -28.8%
Cumulative 51,249 381,412 - 71,983 -28.8%
Operating income Current -8,621 8,989 turned to deficit 316 turned to deficit
Cumulative -8,621 17,990 - 316 turned to deficit
Net income from continuing operation before income tax Current -4,283 6,873 turned to deficit 2,030 turned to deficit
Cumulative -4,283 18,630 - 2,030 turned to deficit
Net income Current -2,917 5,799 turned to deficit -4,260 31.5%
Cumulative -2,917 8,695 - -4,260 31.5%
- - - - - -
2. Details of information released Information provider IR Team
Information recipients Institutional Investors, analysts, individual investors, press, etc.
Date & time of information released To be provided as needed after the fair disclosure
Title and place of event held -
3. Contact points (department/phone number) IR Team / +82-2-3398-1248
4. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above is preliminary financial results based on the non-consolidated financial statements in accordance with the K-IFRS.

- The data above has not been reviewed by an external auditor and may differ from actual results.

- The above information is a summary and further details will be posted on the 'Investors' section of the company website(www.doosanfuelcell.com/en).
※ Related disclosure -

Disclaimer

Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
