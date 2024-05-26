Dor Alon Energy In Israel (1988) Ltd reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was ILS 1,622.17 million compared to ILS 1,836.3 million a year ago. Net income was ILS 12.1 million compared to ILS 7.97 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.76 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of ILS 1.08 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was ILS 0.76 compared to ILS 0.5 a year ago.