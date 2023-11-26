Dor Alon Energy In Israel (1988) Ltd reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was ILS 2,122.63 million compared to ILS 2,406.26 million a year ago. Net income was ILS 55.1 million compared to net loss of ILS 6.44 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 3.49 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of ILS 0.81 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was ILS 3.49 compared to basic loss per share of ILS 0.41 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was ILS 5,775.84 million compared to ILS 6,129.09 million a year ago. Net income was ILS 79.09 million compared to ILS 44.63 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 3.44 compared to ILS 2.15 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was ILS 5 compared to ILS 2.82 a year ago.
Dor Alon Energy In Israel Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 26, 2023 at 04:14 am EST
