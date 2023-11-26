Dor Alon Energy In Israel (1988) Ltd. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the installation, development and operation of petrol stations and associated commercial centers, and marketing of petroleum products. The Company operates its business in three segment: the United States energy; Israel retail, and Israel energy. The Company is also engaged in the infrastructure industry through its subsidiary Elran (D.D) Infrastructure Ltd., which involved in projects relating to desalination of water and the energy sector. In addition the Company is also a partner in natural gas exploration on the Israeli coasts. In the United States the Company markets gas via approximately 950 gas stations operating under the brand Fina, as well as manages a network of convenience stores operating under the brand 7-Elevn, mainly in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas.