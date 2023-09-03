We will remind that the global growth potential is far from saturated. Renewable energy investments peaked at $350 billion in 2020, with solar and wind power accounting for $290 billion of the total. In addition, we see a tailwind for renewable energies in the US by the huge plans of the Biden administration with a cumulative scope of approx. $3 trillion. We anticipate significant growth in the company's activity in 2023, we are updating the economic model based on the company's progress in the various projects. Price target is updated to NIS 19.5 mainly due tomacro-economiceffects.

Signed an agreement for the sale of green electricity and green certificates to Melisron for a period of 10 years for approx. NIS 500 million. The company also signed agreements for the sale of green electricity to ICL for a period of 15 years and in the amount of approx. NIS 360 million and to Migdal Insurance for a period of 10 years in the amount of approx. NIS 220 million.

As one of the dominant players in Israel, Doral enjoys advantages of scale in procurement and access to various technologies that can serve it in the future. Against this backdrop, the company established Doral Tech to invest in start-ups developing synergistic technologies for Doral's activities, similar to the activity of other energy companies in the US market.

Doral presents further growth in its operations alongside revenue growth of approx. NIS 68.0M in H1 23 vs. NIS 50.0 in H1 2022. Doral's portfolio is approx. 18.9 GW (DC) and approx. 13.4 GWh, including approx. 2.9 GW (DC) and 2.28 GWh of mature projects (projects that are yielding and ready for connection, under construction or nearing construction and/or after winning competitive procedures or signing a PPA). In the US, Doral demonstrated accelerated progress in photovoltaic and storage projects, including the construction of the first part of the Mammoth North project (480 MWp) in Indiana. The company signed agreements for the sale of electricity for each Indiana project (approx. 1,560 MWp) for 15 years and received building permits for the entire Indiana project. In Israel, Doral is building solar projects combined with storage and has already commercially operated the first project of this type. The company operates in a variety of technologies, including solar, solar + storage, Agrivoltaics, stand-alone storage, and biogas.

On March 13, the company purchased 100% of the interests of Great Bend Solar, LLC, which owns a photovoltaic project under development in Ohio, USA, with a capacity of approximately 48 MW. In accordance with the purchase agreement, the company paid $5.4 million, entered as an asset under construction. The purchase agreement also contains an additional payment of $1.3 million contingent upon the achievement of certain project milestones, none of which have been achieved as of the date of this report.

On March 22, Doral Renewable Energy signed an agreement with Migdal Insurance Company Ltd. for the sale of electricity, green electricity and green certificates. According to the agreement, Migdal will purchase electricity and green certificates from the company, starting on June 1, 2024, for an estimated amount of approximately 50 million kWh per year, for a total amount of approximately NIS 220 million for the entire 10- year period.

The agreement with ICL promotes and strengthens the company's activity in the field of electricity supply and the supply of "green" electricity to business consumers in the Israeli economy, and also creates diversification in the assets to which the company is expected to supply electricity, which at the time of this report includes commercial properties, office buildings, industrial properties and other properties.

On March 31, Doral Natural Energy Ltd., a company fully owned by the company, which holds an electricity supply license, entered into an agreement with ICL Group Ltd., which owns and operates, among other things, many industrial areas throughout the country that consume significant amounts of electricity, In the agreement for the sale of green electricity. As part of the agreement, ICL undertook to purchase from the company, starting on January 1, 2024 and for a period of 15 years, electricity in the amount estimated at about 75 million kWh per year and for a total of about NIS 360 million for the entire period.

Frost & Sullivan is delighted to have been selected to participate in the Analysis Program initiated by the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Analysis (TASE). Within the framework of the program, Frost & Sullivan produces equity research reports on Technology and Biomed (Healthcare) companies that are listed on the TASE, and disseminates them on exchange message boards and through leading business media channels. Key goals of the program are to enhance global awareness of these companies and to enable more informed investment decisions by investors that are interested in "hot" Israeli Hi-Tech and Healthcare companies. The terms of the program are governed by the agreement that we signed with the TASE and the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) regulations.

Nearly all equity research is nowadays performed by stock brokers, investment banks, and other entities which have a financial interest in the stock being analyzed. On the other hand, Independent Equity Research is a boutique service offered by only a few firms worldwide. The aim of such research is to provide an unbiased opinion on the state of the company and potential forthcoming changes, including in their share price. The analysis does not constitute investment advice, and analysts are prohibited from trading any securities being analyzed. Furthermore, a company like Frost & Sullivan conducting Independent Equity Research services is reimbursed by a third party entity and not the company directly. Compensation is received up front to further secure the independence of the coverage.

Frost & Sullivan* is a leading global consulting, and market & technology research firm that employs staff of 1,800, which includes analysts, experts, and growth strategy consultants at approximately 50 branches across 6 continents, including in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Frost & Sullivan's equity research utilizes the experience and know-how accumulated over the course of 55 years in medical technologies, life sciences, technology, energy, and other industrial fields, including the publication of tens of thousands of market and technology research reports, economic analyses and valuations. For additional information on Frost & Sullivan's capabilities, visit: www.frost.com.For access to our reports and further information on our Independent Equity Research program visit www.frost.com/equityresearch.

