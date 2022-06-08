Doral Renewable Energy Resources : Analysis update following financial report
Stock Exchange
TASE
Symbol
DORL
Sector
Technology
Sub-sector
Renewable Energy
Stock price target
NIS 23.6
Closing price
NIS 12.0
Market cap
NIS 1.76 Bn
No. of shares
146.97 Mn
Average Daily Trading Volume
2,325 stocks
Stock Performance (Since Jan. 2022)
-12.8%
Doral is establishing its global position with a portfolio of over 6 GW in the US and continues to expand its operations in the country; growth in the company's revenues; price target remains unchanged.
Doral shows further growth in its operations alongside revenue growth, ending Q1 2022 with revenues of approx. NIS 19.3, according to non-GAAP data. The company shows a significant increase in the portfolio to approx. 15.2 GW, approx. 3 GW of which are mature (commercially operational and ready for connection, under/ready for construction and/or after winning competitive procedures or PPA signing). It should be noted that in recent months the company has shown accelerated progress in its activities in the field of photovoltaics in the US, with the addition of 2.9 GW to the US project backlog, the construction of the first part of the Indiana Mammoth project, Mammoth North (480 MWp) which will be connected and operational in 2023, and the completion of the sale of electricity for each Indiana project at a volume of approx. 1.6 GW for 15 years, alongside additional Merchant revenues. The company began the construction of the first competitive procedure projects for solar facilities combined with storage and operates in a variety of different technologies, including solar, solar + storage, stand-alone storage, wind, and bio-gas.
As one of the dominant players in Israel, Doral enjoys benefits for size in procurement, etc. The company also established Doral Tech, which invests directly in start-up companies that are engaged in the development of synergistic technologies for the company's operations.
Additional significant events in Q1 2022:
Received approval from the Electricity Authority for a power supply license to supply green electricity to end customers and has already contracted with a number of customers.
Started the construction of solar + storage projects as part of Competitive Procedure No. 1 in which it gained a capacity of approx. 238 (DC) MW + 451 MW/h storage facilities.
Migdal Insurance has invested in another Doral project in the US, Indiana South.
Received approval from Israeli Ministry of Energy & Agriculture to construct agro-volatile facilities. Sold entire holdings (24.24%) in Enerpoint Israel Ltd. to Colmobil Group at a profit of NIS 36 million.
Signed a MoU to acquire 50% of the shares of Eco Consul S.U.R.L., owned by a local Italian entrepreneur.
Entered into energy storage/charging of electric vehicle by signing several cooperation agreements.
Recall that global growth potential is far from being exhausted. Investment in renewable energy peaked at $350 billion in 2020, of which solar and wind energy account for $290 billion. In addition, we see potential for renewable energy in the US by huge programs promoted by the Biden administration totaling $3 trillion.
We expect significant growth in the company's activity in 2023, along with entry into commercial activity of projects in the U.S. and the entry of storage activity in Israel. We update the economic model based on the company's progress in various projects.
Year
Revenues*
EBITDA*
(M NIS)
(M NIS)
2020A
59.9
55.2
2021A
71.7
63.5
2022E
124
101
*Expected annual revenues/EBOTDA from projects (representing 100% holdings in projects), not including management fees and additional income at the corporation level.
Lead Analyst
Dr. Tiran Rothman
Equity.Research@frost.com
Tel.: +972-9-9502888
Doral
08.06.2022
Key events in Q1 2022 and in recent months:
On March 24, the company signed a MoU to purchase 50% of the shares of Eco Consul S.U.R.L, owned by a local Italian entrepreneur, engaged in waste treatment and energy production using biogas. This is a significant milestone in the company's efforts to expand its activities in Europe in the field of energy waste and waste treatment.
On March 22, Doral signed 2 additional agreements with American Electric Power for the sale of electricity, with a cumulative power of approx. 530 MW (DC), for the second half of the project in central Indiana and the Goonies project in Pennsylvania.
On March 16, the company entered into an agreement with Constellation New Energy, Inc. One of the leading U.S. power supplies and green solutions, in a power sale agreement and green certificates for half of the Mammoth Central project in Indiana, USA. The company estimates that total sales receipts stand at USD 350 to USD 375 million in the first 15 years alone.
On March 7, the company entered into an EPC agreement with Solv Energy LLC, a leading U.S. contracting company for the construction of the North Mammoth project in Indiana.
On February 21, Doral signed a joint agreement with Phoenix and Ampa for cooperation in the field of energy storage and charging of electric vehicles. This collaboration will include initiating, developing, constructing and operating or selling such facilities. The relative share of each company is as follows: Doral will hold 50%, Phoenix will hold 25%, and Ampa will hold 25%. The expected capacity of this project is hundreds of MW/h.
On January 11, the company announced that it had received the approval of the Electricity Authority for a power supply license, which took effect on January 5. The installation was publicized as part of a gradual process of transition to a decentralized, competitive, efficient electricity market in Israel while reducing the regulatory burden and emphasizing a significant combination of renewable energies.
On January 11, Doral received approval from the Ministries of Energy and Agriculture for the construction of 17 agro-voltage installations with a cumulative capacity of approx. 17 megawatts.
On January 5, Doral announced that Migdal Insurance Company Ltd. had invested in another project of the company - Indiana South, with a capacity of approx. 360 MW (DC). Migdal will invest USD 75 million for a 22.5% holding in the project.
On January 4, the company announced its entry into the electric vehicle field with the signing of a cooperation agreement with EV Motors Ltd to initiate charging stations. Doral will hold 51% of the corporation and EVM will hold the other 49%.
On April 7, the company entered into interlinked agreements, the sale of its entire holdings (24.24%) in Enerpoint Israel Ltd. to a third party, to redeem the options held by the company's remaining obligation to transfer Enerpoint, and to dispose of additional shares of Enerpoint projects under initiation. The total consideration for the company for its full holdings in Enerpoint, including the options, is approx. NIS 42 million, and after the liquidation of the balance of the company's liability to Enerpoint, the company will leave a total of approximately NIS 36 million in cash.
Completion of the transaction is conditional on the fulfillment of various conditions precedent, including the receipt of all required approvals, including regulatory approvals.
The company estimates that, subject to the completion of the transaction, it will recognize in its financial statements for Q2 2022 a profit (before tax) of approx. NIS 15 to 17 million, in addition to the profits recognized in previous financial statements in connection with the company's operations with Enerpoint.
Executive Summary
Investment Thesis
Globally, the renewable energy sector is in growth momentum in most countries as a result of government decisions and organizations to reduce dependence on polluting fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are reflected in governments' actions to meet renewable energy targets they are committed to according to the Paris 2015 agreement.
The implementation of government decisions translates into policies, regulations, and licensing processes of companies that build renewable energy electricity generating facilities that are supposed to provide electricity over many years in a reliable, safe and economical manner.
Doral is well respected in its industry, both locally and globally. Their reputation extends across the Renewable Energy value and supply chains, as well as within their specific business ecosystem. The company has successful experience across all steps and stages of renewable energy projects, including initiation, development, financing, construction, management, operation, ownership, and sale of assets.
The company aims to continue creating value by leveraging its significant land reserves and proven expertise in working with landlords, in Israel and internationally. The company's strategy is to select and operate in markets that demonstrate a combination of factors with specific emphasis on; supportive policy, regulations, favorable natural resources, an opportunity to optimize the development, and market size that supports future growth. In international markets the company partners with local entities that provide advantages in the initial early stages of development.
Doral's strategy is to target Israel, the USA, and Europe as its main markets for the foreseeable future. It has the experience, the capital and knowledge to promote its projects; however, the test will be in converting pipeline projects due in 1-5 years to grid connected facilities. Thus, in our economic model we used probabilities to quantify this conversion. Specifically, the company's strategy is to select and operate in markets that demonstrate a combination of factors, with specific emphasis on supportive policy, regulations, favorable market conditions, an opportunity to optimize technology and increase installed capacity. In international markets, the company partners with local entities that have competitive advantages at the initial and early stages of development.
Doral's value proposition to investors, partners, and suppliers include:
Capabilities of developing and initiating renewable energy facilities, from identifying the appropriate land for the project to connecting the facility to the electricity grid and holding it in the long-term.
Creating larger profit margins due to exceptional accessibility to land in Israel, Europe, and the United States and optimizing the development processes.
Focus on markets that are mature or maturing in terms of renewable energy policy and regulation, and such markets where renewable energy sources provide competitive electricity prices without the need for subsidies.
Size advantage in the purchase of equipment for projects, financing of projects, and contracts with entities to sell electricity.
High probability of obtaining financing due to a positive reputation and established business relationships in the industry.
Identifying opportunities, creativity, innovation, and daring.
We forecast that Doral's projects' (representing 100% holdings in projects assuming a full year of operation)
will generate revenues of NIS 124 million by the end of 2022.
Company Overview
Doral Renewable Energy Resources Group (TASE:DORL) initiates, develops, builds and operates renewable energy projects across Israel, the US and Europe. The company's vision is to implement their renewable energy projects globally. The company has 15.19 GW worth of energy projects in various stages of initiation and development; at the beginning of 2022, the company updated its goal from the previous year to reach a total portfolio of approx. 15,000 MW from projects that are in initiation to projects that are under construction and connected to the grid until 2025/2026. Doral believes in the implementation of innovative technologies in various areas of renewable energy, including a combination of solar energy + storage. Doral is the biggest winner of the Competitive Procedures No. 1 and 2 for the construction of solar facilities that combine energy storage, with the total portfolio including approx. 7,026 MW/h of energy storage facilities.
Project pipeline overview
P a g e | 3
