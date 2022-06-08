Doral Renewable Energy Resources : Analysis update following financial report

Doral is establishing its global position with a portfolio of over 6 GW in the US and continues to expand its operations in the country; growth in the company's revenues; price target remains unchanged.

Doral shows further growth in its operations alongside revenue growth, ending Q1 2022 with revenues of approx. NIS 19.3, according to non-GAAP data. The company shows a significant increase in the portfolio to approx. 15.2 GW, approx. 3 GW of which are mature (commercially operational and ready for connection, under/ready for construction and/or after winning competitive procedures or PPA signing). It should be noted that in recent months the company has shown accelerated progress in its activities in the field of photovoltaics in the US, with the addition of 2.9 GW to the US project backlog, the construction of the first part of the Indiana Mammoth project, Mammoth North (480 MWp) which will be connected and operational in 2023, and the completion of the sale of electricity for each Indiana project at a volume of approx. 1.6 GW for 15 years, alongside additional Merchant revenues. The company began the construction of the first competitive procedure projects for solar facilities combined with storage and operates in a variety of different technologies, including solar, solar + storage, stand-alone storage, wind, and bio-gas.

As one of the dominant players in Israel, Doral enjoys benefits for size in procurement, etc. The company also established Doral Tech, which invests directly in start-up companies that are engaged in the development of synergistic technologies for the company's operations.

Additional significant events in Q1 2022:

Received approval from the Electricity Authority for a power supply license to supply green electricity to end customers and has already contracted with a number of customers.

Started the construction of solar + storage projects as part of Competitive Procedure No. 1 in which it gained a capacity of approx. 238 (DC) MW + 451 MW/h storage facilities.

Migdal Insurance has invested in another Doral project in the US, Indiana South.

Received approval from Israeli Ministry of Energy & Agriculture to construct agro-volatile facilities. Sold entire holdings (24.24%) in Enerpoint Israel Ltd. to Colmobil Group at a profit of NIS 36 million.

Signed a MoU to acquire 50% of the shares of Eco Consul S.U.R.L., owned by a local Italian entrepreneur.

Entered into energy storage/charging of electric vehicle by signing several cooperation agreements.

Recall that global growth potential is far from being exhausted. Investment in renewable energy peaked at $350 billion in 2020, of which solar and wind energy account for $290 billion. In addition, we see potential for renewable energy in the US by huge programs promoted by the Biden administration totaling $3 trillion.

We expect significant growth in the company's activity in 2023, along with entry into commercial activity of projects in the U.S. and the entry of storage activity in Israel. We update the economic model based on the company's progress in various projects.