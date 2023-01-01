Doral Renewable Energy Resources : Analysis update following financial report

Doral shows significant progress constructing in several markets with the capacity of solar projects of approx. 1,290 MW (DC) + approx. 1,300 MWh of storage facilities in construction/approaching construction stages, received construction permits for the entire Indiana project; secured the necessary capital to establish the mature backlog and continued growth in the US; growth in the company's revenues; price target is unchanged.

Doral presents additional growth in its operations alongside revenue growth. Doral ended Q3 2022 with revenues of approx. NIS 66.1 million (Non-Gaap). The company presents a significant increase in its portfolio to approx. 16 GW (DC) and approx. 10 GWh, of which approx. 2.88 GW (DC) and approx. 1.8 GWh are mature (projects that are profitable and ready for connection, under construction or nearing construction and/or after winning competitive procedures or signing a PPA). Also, in recent months, the company has demonstrated accelerated progress in its activities, both in the PV and storage fields in the US, continued progress in the construction of the first part of the giant project in Indiana, Mammoth North (480 MWp), signing agreements for the sale of electricity for each Indiana project (approx. 1,600 MWp) for 15 years, and issuing building permits for the entire Indiana project. The company is in the midst of building solar projects combined with storage in Israel and has even commercially operated the first project of this type in Israel. The company operates in a variety of different technologies, including solar, solar + storage, standalone storage, wind, and biogas.

As one of the dominant players in Israel, Doral enjoys advantages of scale in procurement and more. In addition, the company established the Doral Tech arm, which invests in start-up companies engaged in the development of synergistic technologies for the group's activities.

Additional significant events in Q3 2022:

Received building permits for Indiana South and Indiana Central projects, and in the process, a building permit for the entire Indiana project.

Doral LLC entered into a deal with Apollo, which enables the continued implementation of the growth strategy in the US.

Signed MoU to finance solar + storage projects in Israel and bridging frameworks for financial closure.

Won a cap and a protection tariff for 80 MW (AC) for upper voltage part of "Hadrei Sha'an" project.

Entered into agreement with Waaree Energies, a PV panel supplier, for approx. NIS 500 million.

Completed a deal for the full acquisition of 33% of Invenergy Solar Development's holdings in the "Hadrei Sha'an" project.

Recall that global growth potential is far from being exhausted. Investment in renewable energy peaked at $350 billion in 2020, of which solar and wind energy account for $290 billion. In addition, we see potential for renewable energy in the US by huge programs promoted by the Biden administration totaling $3 trillion.

We anticipate significant growth in the company's activity in 2023, alongside the commercial operation of the first major project in the US, and a variety of solar and storage projects in Israel. We are updating the economic model based on the company's progress in the various projects including