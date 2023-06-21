1
Forward-Looking Statements
Portions of this presentation may constitute, and our officers and representatives from time to time may make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will," "continue" or similar words, and the absence of such words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking.Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on (and these statements may discuss) our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections of results of operations or of financial condition, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Examples of such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership's properties, changes in economic and industry conditions (including inflation) and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements and economic sanctions) and the Partnership's consolidated financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or circumstances, or otherwise.
OUTLINE
01
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
02 DISTRIBUTIONS
03
PRODUCTION & RESERVES
04
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS
05 SUMMARY
Investment Highlights
Assets
Long-life Resource Base
Exposure to Multiple Basins
History of Upward Reserve Revision
Asset Base Includes Undeveloped, Perpetual Minerals
Optionality with Unleased Mineral Position
Structure
Formulaic Distribution Unlevered and Unhedged
Fixed LP/GP Split Single Class of LP units Depletion Deduction Non-Taxable Exchanges
Management
Sustainable Cost Structure Non-Dilutive Equity Compensation Alignment with Unitholders Assertive Revenue Recovery
Pursuing Accretive Acquisition Opportunities
Pragmatic Approach to Minerals Management
High-Quality Resources with
Efficient and Transparent
Demonstrated History of
Return of Cash Flow to our
Organic Growth
Partners
Active Portfolio Management
to Enhance Value from
Partnership's Assets
Royalty Peer Comparison
5 Year Total Shareholder Returns (2018 - 2022)
Index
400%
350%
300%
250%
200%
150%
100%
50%
0%
12/31/2017
12/31/2018
12/31/2019
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
DMLP
BSM
VNOM
KRP
STR
PHX
WTI Oil Price
Note: Distributions/Dividends reinvested on payment date. STR includes history of predecessor.
