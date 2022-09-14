Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dorchester Minerals, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMLP   US25820R1059

DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.

(DMLP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
29.37 USD   +3.20%
05:50pDorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2021 Schedule K-3 Available
AQ
08/04DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/04Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2021 Schedule K-3 Available

09/14/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ-DMLP) announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedules K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/DMLP.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements.  To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of your Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at 877-222-3204.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership’s properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


All news about DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.
05:50pDorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2021 Schedule K-3 Available
AQ
08/04DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/04Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
08/04DORCHESTER MINERALS L P : Announces Second Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/04DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/04Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Second Quarter Results
AQ
07/29DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/21Dorchester Minerals Raises Quarterly Distribution to $0.97 a Share From $0.75 a Share, ..
MT
07/21DORCHESTER MINERALS L P : Announces Its Second Quarter Distribution - Form 8-K
PU
07/21DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 89,8 M - -
Net income 2021 67,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 26,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 9,76%
Capitalization 1 069 M 1 069 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,19x
EV / Sales 2021 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Casey McManemin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie A. Moriyama Chief Financial Officer
Bradley J. Ehrman Chief Operating Officer
Charles William Russell Independent Director
Robert C. Vaughn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.43.81%1 069
CONOCOPHILLIPS55.62%143 000
EOG RESOURCES, INC.38.37%72 031
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED35.00%61 674
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION125.39%60 698
CNOOC LIMITED23.79%60 306