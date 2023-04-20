Advanced search
    DMLP   US25820R1059

DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.

(DMLP)
02:49:52 2023-04-20 pm EDT
28.97 USD   +0.07%
02:39pDorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Its First Quarter Distribution and Investor Presentation
GL
02/23DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/23Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Its First Quarter Distribution and Investor Presentation

04/20/2023 | 02:39pm EDT
DALLAS, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced today the Partnership’s first quarter 2023 cash distribution. The distribution of $0.989656 per common unit represents activity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and is payable on May 11, 2023 to common unitholders of record as of May 1, 2023.

Cash receipts attributable to the Partnership’s Royalty Properties during the first quarter totaled approximately $24.6 million. Approximately 76% of these receipts reflect oil sales during December 2022 through February 2023 and natural gas sales during November 2022 through January 2023, and approximately 24% from prior sales periods. Cash receipts attributable to the Partnership’s Net Profits Interest during the first quarter totaled approximately $17.5 million. Approximately 31% of these receipts reflect oil sales and natural gas sales during November 2022 through January 2023, and approximately 69% from prior sales periods.

Cash receipts attributable to lease bonus and other income during the first quarter totaled approximately $0.5 million.

The Annual Meeting of the Partnership previously announced as being held on May 17, 2023 has been rescheduled and the new date will be announced as soon as available.

The Partnership’s Annual Investor Presentation will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, June 21st, at the offices of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, 2300 N Field Street, Suite 1800, Dallas, TX 75201.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas-based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Although a portion of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s income may not be effectively connected income and may be subject to alternative withholding procedures, brokers and nominees should treat 100% of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest marginal rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not Dorchester Minerals, L.P., are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on distributions received by them on behalf of non-U.S. investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership’s properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 164 M - -
Net income 2022 126 M - -
Net cash 2022 39,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,93x
Yield 2022 12,5%
Capitalization 1 111 M 1 111 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,51x
EV / Sales 2022 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 92,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bradley J. Ehrman Chief Executive Officer
Leslie A. Moriyama Chief Financial Officer
William Casey McManemin Chairman
Charles William Russell Independent Director
Robert C. Vaughn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.-3.27%1 111
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.00%323 378
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.80%127 562
CNOOC LIMITED26.45%76 472
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.28%69 828
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED8.92%67 039
