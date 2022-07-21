Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dorchester Minerals, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMLP   US25820R1059

DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.

(DMLP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:12 2022-07-21 pm EDT
27.28 USD   +0.59%
02:10pDorchester Minerals Raises Quarterly Distribution to $0.97 a Share From $0.75 a Share, Payable Aug. 11 to Unitholders as of Aug. 1
MT
01:44pDORCHESTER MINERALS L P : Announces Its Second Quarter Distribution - Form 8-K
PU
01:44pDORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dorchester Minerals L P : Announces Its Second Quarter Distribution - Form 8-K

07/21/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Its Second Quarter Distribution

DALLAS, TEXAS - Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced today the Partnership's second quarter 2022 cash distribution. The distribution of $0.969012 per common unit represents activity for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 and is payable on August 11, 2022 to common unitholders of record as of August 1, 2022.

Cash receipts attributable to the Partnership's Royalty Properties during the second quarter totaled approximately $33.9 million. Approximately 74% of these receipts reflect oil sales during March 2022 through May 2022 and gas sales during February 2022 through April 2022, and approximately 26% from prior sales periods. Cash receipts attributable to the Partnership's Net Profits Interests during the second quarter totaled approximately $5.1 million. Approximately 68% of these receipts reflect oil sales and gas sales during February 2022 through April 2022, and approximately 32% from prior sales periods.

Cash receipts attributable to lease bonus and other income during the second quarter totaled approximately $1.2 million.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas-based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Although a portion of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.'s income may not be effectively connected income and may be subject to alternative withholding procedures, brokers and nominees should treat 100% of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.'s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Dorchester Minerals, L.P.'s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest marginal rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not Dorchester Minerals, L.P., are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on distributions received by them on behalf of non-U.S. investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership's properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

Dorchester Minerals LP published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 17:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.
02:10pDorchester Minerals Raises Quarterly Distribution to $0.97 a Share From $0.75 a Share, ..
MT
01:44pDORCHESTER MINERALS L P : Announces Its Second Quarter Distribution - Form 8-K
PU
01:44pDORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01:16pDorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Its Second Quarter Distribution
GL
01:15pDorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Its Second Quarter Distribution
AQ
05/20DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Board Appointments
CI
05/17DORCHESTER MINERALS L P : 2022 Annual Meeting Presentation
PU
05/17DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
05/05DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 89,8 M - -
Net income 2021 67,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 26,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 9,76%
Capitalization 1 018 M 1 018 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,19x
EV / Sales 2021 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Casey McManemin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie A. Moriyama Chief Financial Officer
Bradley J. Ehrman Chief Operating Officer
Charles William Russell Independent Director
Robert C. Vaughn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.36.03%1 018
CONOCOPHILLIPS22.58%115 116
EOG RESOURCES, INC.16.65%61 834
CNOOC LIMITED24.03%60 685
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION107.14%59 558
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED20.51%58 944