Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:51 2022-08-04 pm EDT
26.43 USD   -1.51%
DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Second Quarter Results
AQ
DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Dorchester Minerals L P : Announces Second Quarter Results - Form 8-K

08/04/2022
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Second Quarter Results

DALLAS, TEXAS -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the "Partnership") (NASDAQ-DMLP) announced today the Partnership's net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $37,324,000, or $0.96 per common unit.

A comparison of the Partnership's consolidated results for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are set forth below:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Revenues

$ 47,459,000 $ 21,361,000 $ 87,860,000 $ 39,150,000

Net Income

$ 37,324,000 $ 16,509,000 $ 67,948,000 $ 28,310,000

Net Income Per Common Unit

$ 0.96 $ 0.46 $ 1.76 $ 0.79

The Partnership previously declared its second quarter distribution in the amount of $0.969012 per common unit payable on August 11, 2022 to common unit holders of record as of August 1, 2022. The Partnership's cash distributions are not comparable to its net earnings due to timing and other differences including depletion.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership's properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

Dorchester Minerals LP published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 89,8 M - -
Net income 2021 67,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 26,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 9,76%
Capitalization 1 008 M 1 008 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,19x
EV / Sales 2021 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 92,5%
