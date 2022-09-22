Advanced search
    DMLP   US25820R1059

DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.

(DMLP)
09-22-2022
26.17 USD   -4.14%
05:39pDorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Transitions and New Appointment
GL
05:39pDorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Transitions and New Appointment
GL
09/21DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Transitions and New Appointment

09/22/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William Casey McManemin, the Chief Executive Officer of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Company”), has announced he will step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective as of October 1, 2022, with a view to facilitating an orderly plan of succession among the Company’s senior management. In connection with Mr. McManemin’s transition, the Company has appointed Bradley J. Ehrman to serve as its Chief Executive Officer, effective as of October 1, 2022. Mr. Ehrman, age 45, served as the Company’s Engineering Manager from 2004 to 2011 when he was named Vice President of Operations. Mr. Ehrman then served as Vice President of Operations from 2011 to 2015 when he was named Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ehrman graduated with distinction with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Alberta and received his MBA from the Jones Graduate School of Management at Rice University. Mr. McManemin will continue to support the Company’s key hires, M&A program and employee culture and engagement and will continue to serve as a member and Chairman of the Company’s Board of Managers.

Mr. McManemin has led the Company as its Chief Executive Officer since its formation in 2001. During his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, the Company has enjoyed tremendous success. Through Mr. McManemin’s strong and focused leadership, the Company saw consistent and significant growth across the Company’s business. Due to the efforts of Mr. McManemin and his colleagues, this growth continued despite the Company having to periodically operate through some extremely volatile economic periods. These efforts have positioned the Company to continue executing its strategic plan to create long-term value for its unitholders. 

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states and its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

        Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership's properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

###


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 89,8 M - -
Net income 2021 67,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 26,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 9,76%
Capitalization 1 025 M 1 025 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,19x
EV / Sales 2021 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 92,5%
Managers and Directors
William Casey McManemin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie A. Moriyama Chief Financial Officer
Bradley J. Ehrman Chief Operating Officer
Charles William Russell Independent Director
Robert C. Vaughn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.37.95%1 025
CONOCOPHILLIPS53.91%141 421
EOG RESOURCES, INC.33.11%69 294
CNOOC LIMITED28.27%62 473
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION116.21%58 227
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED30.05%58 143