DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Completes Acquisition of Mineral, Royalty and Overriding Royalty Interests

09/30/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ-DMLP) has completed its previously announced acquisition of mineral, royalty and overriding royalty interests of approximately 2,100 net royalty acres located in 12 counties across New Mexico and Texas.

The transaction is structured as a non-taxable contribution and exchange. The contributing entity conveyed its interest to the Partnership in exchange for 816,719 common limited partnership units of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership’s properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 89,8 M - -
Net income 2021 67,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 26,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 9,76%
Capitalization 981 M 981 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,19x
EV / Sales 2021 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 92,5%
Managers and Directors
William Casey McManemin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie A. Moriyama Chief Financial Officer
Bradley J. Ehrman Chief Operating Officer
Charles William Russell Independent Director
Robert C. Vaughn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.31.94%981
CONOCOPHILLIPS43.61%131 963
EOG RESOURCES, INC.27.18%66 205
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION111.83%57 698
CNOOC LIMITED15.82%56 385
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED19.93%52 425