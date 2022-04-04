Log in
Dorchester Minerals L P : Completes Acquisition of Mineral and Royalty Interests - Form 8-K

04/04/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Completes Acquisition of Mineral and Royalty Interests

DALLAS, TEXAS -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the "Partnership") (NASDAQ-DMLP) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of mineral and royalty interests totaling approximately 3,600 net royalty acres located in 13 counties across Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The transaction is structured as a non-taxable contribution and exchange. The contributing entities conveyed their interests to DMLP in exchange for 570,000 common limited partnership units of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership's properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

Dorchester Minerals LP published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
