Dorchester Minerals L P : Completes Acquisition of Royalty Properties (Form 8-K)

06/30/2021
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Completes Acquisition of Royalty Properties

DALLAS, TEXAS -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the 'Partnership') (NASDAQ-DMLP) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of overriding royalty interests in the Bakken Trend totaling approximately 6,400 net royalty acres under 63,000 gross acres located in Dunn, McKenzie, McLean and Mountrail Counties, North Dakota.

The transaction is structured as a non-taxable contribution and exchange. The contributing entity conveyed their interests to DMLP and affiliates of its General Partner in exchange for 725,000 common limited partnership units of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 26 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of this document may constitute 'forward-looking statements' as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership's properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

Dorchester Minerals LP published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 21:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45,1 M - -
Net income 2020 21,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 9,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 11,7%
Capitalization 576 M 576 M -
EV / Sales 2019 8,76x
EV / Sales 2020 8,19x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 91,8%
Managers and Directors
William Casey McManemin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie A. Moriyama Chief Financial Officer
Bradley J. Ehrman Chief Operating Officer
Charles William Russell Independent Director
Robert C. Vaughn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DORCHESTER MINERALS, L.P.52.15%590
CONOCOPHILLIPS47.66%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED22.98%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.65.05%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED46.16%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.31%40 294