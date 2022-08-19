Dore Copper Mining : DorÃ© Copper Mining Corp. June 30, 2022 Financial Statements

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Doré Copper Mining Corp. were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Corporation's circumstances.
Management has established processes, which are in place to provide them sufficient knowledge to support management representations that they have exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial position, results of operations and cash flows of the Corporation, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Corporation's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF
FINANCIAL POSITION
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
As at
June 30
December 31
2022
2021
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
1,906,549
Cash and cash equivalents
13,227,922
Accounts receivable [note 3]
813,846
1,251,217
Tax credit receivable
2,350,000
2,912,125
Prepaids
109,641
139,968
Investments [note 4]
817,009
815,088
Total current assets
5,997,045
18,346,320
Non-current assets
108,900
Equipment and leaseholds [note 5]
58,050
Mineral property interests
5,930,629
5,930,629
Total assets
12,036,574
24,334,999
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
1,707,787
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,560,322
Deferred premium of flow-through shares [note 8]
896,554
2,706,230
Total current liabilities
2,604,341
4,266,552
EQUITY
51,143,179
Share capital [note 8]
50,643,179
Equity settled employee benefits [note 8]
2,307,868
475,371
Share purchase warrants [note 8]
475,371
1,971,632
Deficit
(44,494,185)
(33,021,735)
Total equity
9,432,233
20,068,447
Total liabilities and equity
12,036,574
24,334,999
Going concern [note 1]
Commitments [note 11]
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
These consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 18, 2022.
They are signed on the Corporation's behalf by:
"Mario Stifano"
"Ernest Mast"
Director
Director
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS
AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
2022
June 30
2022
June 30
2021
2021
$
$
$
$
EXPENSES
294,489
378,562
Consulting [note 10]
228,196
369,817
Depreciation [note 5]
4,575
575
9,150
1,150
Exploration and evaluation [note 6]
5,509,802
3,147,477
11,809,881
6,152,584
Flow-through interest
21,530
34,258
penalty [note 11]
-
-
Investor relations
180,213
187,657
351,977
318,847
Office expenses
28,899
129,018
113,313
284,192
Professional fees
177,053
111,444
236,957
193,363
Share-based payments [note 8]
153,039
172,677
336,236
356,563
Shareholder communications
15,471
14,795
29,403
14,795
Travel and meetings
37,300
425
37,300
425
6,422,371
3,992,264
13,337,037
7,691,736
Loss before the following
(6,422,371)
(3,992,264)
(13,337,037)
(7,691,736)
Other items
21,261
54,911
Investment income [note 4]
644
2,535
Other income related to flow-
1,576,559
1,809,676
through share premium
279,905
428,469
Loss and comprehensive
loss for period
(4,824,551)
(3,711,715)
(11,472,450)
(7,260,732)
Basic and diluted loss per
share [note 9]
(0.07)
(0.07)
(0.17)
(0.14)
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF
CASH FLOW
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended June 30
2022
2021
$
$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(11,472,450)
Loss for the period
(7,260,732)
Add charges (deduct credits) to earnings not involving a current
payment of cash
9,150
Depreciation
1,150
Share based payments [note 8]
336,236
356,563
Non-cash exploration expenses [note 8]
500,000
700,000
Other income related to flow-through share premium
(1,809,676)
(428,469)
Changes in non-cash working capital balances related to
(12,436,740)
(6,631,488)
operations
437,371
Accounts receivable
(349,357)
Tax credit receivable
562,125
-
Prepaids
30,327
18,013
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
147,465
(465,773)
Cash used in operating activities
(11,259,452)
(7,428,605)
INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
(1,921)
Purchase of investments, net
(11,753)
Purchase of equipment
(60,000)
-
Cash used in investment activities
(61,921)
(11,753)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
-
Proceeds from private placement [note 8]
27,674,732
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options [note 8]
-
50,000
Proceeds from the exercise of broker warrants [note 8]
-
7,311
Share issue costs [note 8]
-
(2,101,515)
Cash provided by financing activities
-
25,630,528
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
during the period
(11,321,373)
18,190,170
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
13,227,922
4,334,290
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
1,906,549
22,524,460
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
