Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Doré Copper Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCMC   CA25821T1003

DORÉ COPPER MINING CORP.

(DCMC)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:44 2022-08-18 pm EDT
0.4100 CAD    0.00%
11:13aDore Copper Appoints Chief Operating Officer
MT
10:54aDORE COPPER MINING : DorÃ© Copper Mining Corp. June 30, 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
10:54aDORE COPPER MINING : DorÃ© Copper Mining Corp. June 30, 2022 Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dore Copper Mining : DorÃ© Copper Mining Corp. June 30, 2022 Financial Statements

08/19/2022 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Statements June 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

To the Shareholders of

Doré Copper Mining Corp.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Doré Copper Mining Corp. were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Corporation's circumstances.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide them sufficient knowledge to support management representations that they have exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial position, results of operations and cash flows of the Corporation, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Corporation's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

FINANCIAL POSITION

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at

June 30

December 31

2022

2021

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

1,906,549

Cash and cash equivalents

13,227,922

Accounts receivable [note 3]

813,846

1,251,217

Tax credit receivable

2,350,000

2,912,125

Prepaids

109,641

139,968

Investments [note 4]

817,009

815,088

Total current assets

5,997,045

18,346,320

Non-current assets

108,900

Equipment and leaseholds [note 5]

58,050

Mineral property interests

5,930,629

5,930,629

Total assets

12,036,574

24,334,999

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

1,707,787

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,560,322

Deferred premium of flow-through shares [note 8]

896,554

2,706,230

Total current liabilities

2,604,341

4,266,552

EQUITY

51,143,179

Share capital [note 8]

50,643,179

Equity settled employee benefits [note 8]

2,307,868

475,371

Share purchase warrants [note 8]

475,371

1,971,632

Deficit

(44,494,185)

(33,021,735)

Total equity

9,432,233

20,068,447

Total liabilities and equity

12,036,574

24,334,999

Going concern [note 1]

Commitments [note 11]

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

These consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 18, 2022.

They are signed on the Corporation's behalf by:

"Mario Stifano"

"Ernest Mast"

Director

Director

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS

AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

2022

June 30

2022

June 30

2021

2021

$

$

$

$

EXPENSES

294,489

378,562

Consulting [note 10]

228,196

369,817

Depreciation [note 5]

4,575

575

9,150

1,150

Exploration and evaluation [note 6]

5,509,802

3,147,477

11,809,881

6,152,584

Flow-through interest

21,530

34,258

penalty [note 11]

-

-

Investor relations

180,213

187,657

351,977

318,847

Office expenses

28,899

129,018

113,313

284,192

Professional fees

177,053

111,444

236,957

193,363

Share-based payments [note 8]

153,039

172,677

336,236

356,563

Shareholder communications

15,471

14,795

29,403

14,795

Travel and meetings

37,300

425

37,300

425

6,422,371

3,992,264

13,337,037

7,691,736

Loss before the following

(6,422,371)

(3,992,264)

(13,337,037)

(7,691,736)

Other items

21,261

54,911

Investment income [note 4]

644

2,535

Other income related to flow-

1,576,559

1,809,676

through share premium

279,905

428,469

Loss and comprehensive

loss for period

(4,824,551)

(3,711,715)

(11,472,450)

(7,260,732)

Basic and diluted loss per

share [note 9]

(0.07)

(0.07)

(0.17)

(0.14)

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF

CASH FLOW

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30

2022

2021

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(11,472,450)

Loss for the period

(7,260,732)

Add charges (deduct credits) to earnings not involving a current

payment of cash

9,150

Depreciation

1,150

Share based payments [note 8]

336,236

356,563

Non-cash exploration expenses [note 8]

500,000

700,000

Other income related to flow-through share premium

(1,809,676)

(428,469)

Changes in non-cash working capital balances related to

(12,436,740)

(6,631,488)

operations

437,371

Accounts receivable

(349,357)

Tax credit receivable

562,125

-

Prepaids

30,327

18,013

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

147,465

(465,773)

Cash used in operating activities

(11,259,452)

(7,428,605)

INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

(1,921)

Purchase of investments, net

(11,753)

Purchase of equipment

(60,000)

-

Cash used in investment activities

(61,921)

(11,753)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

-

Proceeds from private placement [note 8]

27,674,732

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options [note 8]

-

50,000

Proceeds from the exercise of broker warrants [note 8]

-

7,311

Share issue costs [note 8]

-

(2,101,515)

Cash provided by financing activities

-

25,630,528

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

during the period

(11,321,373)

18,190,170

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

13,227,922

4,334,290

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

1,906,549

22,524,460

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dore Copper Mining Corp. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 14:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DORÉ COPPER MINING CORP.
11:13aDore Copper Appoints Chief Operating Officer
MT
10:54aDORE COPPER MINING : DorÃ© Copper Mining Corp. June 30, 2022 Management Discussion and Ana..
PU
10:54aDORE COPPER MINING : DorÃ© Copper Mining Corp. June 30, 2022 Financial Statements
PU
10:10aDoré Copper Appoints Chief Operating Officer
GL
08/18Doré Copper Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
08/12Dore copper continues to intersect high-grade copper mineralization from 2022 infill dr..
AQ
08/11Doré Copper Continues to Intersect High-Grade Copper Mineralization From 2022 Infill Dr..
GL
08/11Doré Copper Mining Corp. Announces the Second Set of Results from Its 2022 Drilling Pro..
CI
07/12Dore copper reports high-grade copper results from 2022 infill drilling program at its ..
AQ
07/11Dore Copper Mining Says Corner Bay Drilling Shows High-Grade Mineralization
MT
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -13,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,4 M 21,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart DORÉ COPPER MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Doré Copper Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,41 CAD
Average target price 1,60 CAD
Spread / Average Target 290%
Managers and Directors
Ernest Mast Director
Gavin Nelson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mario Stifano Chairman
Frank Balint Independent Director
Joseph de la Plante Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DORÉ COPPER MINING CORP.-48.10%21
BHP GROUP LIMITED25.40%144 825
RIO TINTO PLC1.11%99 156
GLENCORE PLC32.88%78 032
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)85.22%47 643
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.61%42 365