Dore Copper Mining : DorÃ© Copper Mining Corp. June 30, 2022 Financial Statements

To the Shareholders of

Doré Copper Mining Corp.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Doré Copper Mining Corp. were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Corporation's circumstances.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide them sufficient knowledge to support management representations that they have exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial position, results of operations and cash flows of the Corporation, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Corporation for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Corporation's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.